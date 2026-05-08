Tech

Instagram Ends Support For End-to-End Encryption For DMs, Asks Users to Migrate to WhatsApp

Instagram no longer has encryption for its DMs.

By
Person Holding Smartphone With Instagram On Display

Instagram is ending support for end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for its direct messaging feature, and users will no longer be able to use it after that date.

Instagram Ends Support for E2EE on DMs

Based on the latest post by Instagram on its Help Center website, the platform is ending support for end-to-end encryption on its direct messages, and it is has already taken effect as of today.

This means that users will no longer get the chance to talk with their family, friends, or other mutual accounts with an encryption that keeps the conversation private between the sender and receiver on a specific device.

According to CNET's report, this is not an immediate change on the platform as Instagram already announced this end of support back in March.

Given this, users may now opt to download the end-to-end encrypted chats that they had on Instagram, as well as the media shared here. Users who have an older version of Instagram need to update their app before being able to do so.

Meta Wants You to Use WhatsApp for E2EE

The support page said that for users who want to get encrypted chats, they can check out WhatsApp and enjoy its E2EE feature, which has been available since it was introduced. Meta's WhatsApp does not require an additional subscription for the feature.

It was revealed by a Meta spokesperson to CNET that the reason behind the removal of Instagram DM's end-to-end encryption is its low adoption rate as the feature is known for being an opt-in service to be used. Instagram's DMs do not offer E2EE by default.

Originally published on Tech Times

Tags
Instagram
ⓒ 2024 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Islamabad

Pakistani Mediators Reportedly Optimistic About Progress To End Iran War

Iran flag
Iran Says It's Reviewing The U.S.'s Latest Proposal To End The War
Virus
Cruise Ship Hantavirus Outbreak Sends Three Passengers To Hospitals And Sparks A New Case In Switzerland
iOS 16.1 Beta: Apple Tweaks Dynamic Island's Design on iPhone 14 Pro in Dark Mode
iPhone 18 Pro Claimed Renders Show Smaller Dynamic Island, Bezels Unchanged
Masked ICE agents
ICE Is Ending Fast-Track Hiring And Bolstering Training: Report
Editor's Pick
miami
Science

Florida's Worst Drought in 15 Years Hits 2026: Intense Causes Exposed and Duration Forecast Revealed

Ryan Clark Says Mike Tomlin Needs Fresh Start: Scenery Change
Sports

Mike Tomlin Joins NBC as NFL Analyst After Leaving Steelers Following 19-Year Coaching Run

Lufthansa
Travel

Lufthansa Group Cuts 20,000 Short-Haul Flights Due to Jet Fuel Crisis

Google Gemini AI is Here
AI

Google Gemini's 'Continued Conversations' Brings Seamless Voice AI Without Wake Words