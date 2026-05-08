Instagram is ending support for end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for its direct messaging feature, and users will no longer be able to use it after that date.

Instagram Ends Support for E2EE on DMs

Based on the latest post by Instagram on its Help Center website, the platform is ending support for end-to-end encryption on its direct messages, and it is has already taken effect as of today.

This means that users will no longer get the chance to talk with their family, friends, or other mutual accounts with an encryption that keeps the conversation private between the sender and receiver on a specific device.

According to CNET's report, this is not an immediate change on the platform as Instagram already announced this end of support back in March.

Given this, users may now opt to download the end-to-end encrypted chats that they had on Instagram, as well as the media shared here. Users who have an older version of Instagram need to update their app before being able to do so.

Meta Wants You to Use WhatsApp for E2EE

The support page said that for users who want to get encrypted chats, they can check out WhatsApp and enjoy its E2EE feature, which has been available since it was introduced. Meta's WhatsApp does not require an additional subscription for the feature.

It was revealed by a Meta spokesperson to CNET that the reason behind the removal of Instagram DM's end-to-end encryption is its low adoption rate as the feature is known for being an opt-in service to be used. Instagram's DMs do not offer E2EE by default.

Originally published on Tech Times