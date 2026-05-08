U.S. Not Contemplating Imminent Military Action Against Cuban Regime Despite Threats: Report

The U.S. is not contemplating imminent military action against the Cuban regime despite President Donald Trump's threats, according to a new report.

The Associated Press cited an official familiar with the matter, who also said that authorities are not optimistic about the chances of Havana accepting an offer of tens of millions in aid, free Starlink access for all Cubans for two years, as well as agricultural and infrastructure support, in exchange for reforms.

However, the official added, Havana has not yet refused the offer, but warned that Trump could change his mind at any point.

The U.S. continues putting pressure on Cuba in the meantime. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Thursday a new set of sanctions against the regime, this time targeting its military-industrial complex, its leader and a natural resources company ran by the state.

"These sanctions are part of the Trump Administration's comprehensive campaign to address the pressing national security threats posed by Cuba's communist regime and hold accountable the regime and those who provide it material or financial support," Rubio said in the announcement.

Concretely, the sanctions target Cuba's Grupo de Administracion Empresarial, or GAESA, which controls most of the country's economy and Rubio described as the "heart of Cuba's kleptocratic communist system." Ania Guillermina Lastres Morena, a senior member of the company's board of directors, has also been sanctioned.

The last sanction package targeted Moa Nickel, known as MNSA, and which operates the country's metals and mining sector. Rubio said its joint venture with Sherritt International Corporation "exploited Cuba's natural resources to benefit the regime at the expense of the Cuban people."

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, in turn, said this week that the U.S. is in a "dangerous path" that could lead to "bloodbath" in the country.

Speaking to ABC News, Rodriguez said there has been "no progress" in talks between the countries. He added that he takes President Donald Trump's threats to the country "very seriously" and Havana is ready to respond and "exercise its right for its legitimate defense" if attacked militarily.

"It seems that the U.S. government has chosen a dangerous path, a path that could lead to unimaginable consequences, to humanitarian catastrophe, to a genocide, to the loss of Cuban and young American lives, it could also lead to a bloodbath in Cuba," Rodriguez said.

He went on to say that Havana is willing to continue engaging with Washington on different topics, but those related to the country's political system are "not on the table."

Originally published on IBTimes