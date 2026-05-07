Spotify has revealed that it is expanding the Personalized DJ experience on the platform. The Personalized DJ is an AI-powered feature that turns song streaming into a more interactive experience.

The Personalized DJ feature is now coming to more countries worldwide, and the Swedish streaming platform is also adding more languages so that users can enjoy hearing their DJs speaking their native language.

Spotify Expands Personalized DJ to More Countries

According to Spotify's latest announcement, the DJ feature that launched three years ago in the beta testing phase is now expanding its availability to more countries.

The streaming platform said that it now brings the DJ feature to a total of 75 countries in this expansion, with Engadget reporting that the feature was only available to 50 regions back in August 2023.

Spotify said that it is now adding the personalized DJ feature to the following countries: Austria, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, South Korea, Switzerland, and more.

The AI-powered DJ on Spotify will act as one's personal disc jockey as not only will it be able to use your listening history to curate music for you to stream, but it will also feature the AI making commentary to complete your experience.

AI-Powered Personalized DJ Adds New Languages

Alongside its expansion to more regions in the world, Spotify is also giving DJs new languages and voices for users to choose from to help complete the experience.

The new languages include French, German, Italian, and Brazilian Portuguese. Each language will be getting its own persona.

The Spotify DJ experience in French, for example, brings Maïa, who is described as "effortlessly cool." DJ Ben is introduced for German and is described as "warm and present," while Alex is the DJ for Italian and is "warm and grounded." Brazilian Portuguese gets Dani, the eclectic one.

Originally published on Tech Times