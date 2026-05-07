Google Health recently debuted from the Mountain View tech giant, and the company said that it now replaces the Fitbit app and brings together all health and wellness experiences on devices.

Alongside this latest app revamp, the company also introduced the new Google Health Coach within the platform, and this specific feature delivers personalized AI to provide assistance and more.

Google Health Replaces Fitbit App For All Health and Wellness

Google recently announced that the company is now sunsetting the Fitbit app with the debut of the Google Health app. According to Google, they are centralizing the experience that people enjoyed with the Fitbit app and delivering a new age for health and wellness tracking on the platform.

"This new era debuts a comprehensive, redesigned wellness destination that brings together the best of Fitbit's pioneering spirit with the helpfulness of Google," said the company.

For users who have the previous Fitbit app, the Google Health revamp will arrive as an app update, which means that there is no need to delete or uninstall the old one and then download and install the new version.

Google Health Coach Brings Personalized AI

Alongside this, the company also announced that Fitbit's Personal Health Coach is now being rebranded as the Google Health Coach, and it delivers a personalized AI experience built right into the app.

This new Google Health Coach is exclusively available under the paid Premium tier, which will cost the same $10 per month or $80 a year for existing subscribers. New users will still get the $10 monthly fee but are asked to pay $100 for the year.

The Gemini-powered Health Coach will give users personalized health and fitness coaching, said Google, and it also comes with a sleep expert and a health and wellness advisor.

Since it was released, the feature has been kept behind the Public Preview experience for Fitbit app users, but it will exit the preview starting May 19 and be available for paid subscribers.

Originally published on Tech Times