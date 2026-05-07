U.S. Allies Reportedly Took Measures Against Washington Over Operation To Help Ships Through Strait Of Hormuz

The Trump administration cancelled its operation to help ships transit through the Strait of Hormuz despite Iran's blockade following backlash from Saudi Arabia, according to a new report.

NBC News detailed that Riyadh told Washington it would prevent it from using its bases in the country to carry out the operation after the announcement about "Project Freedom" took its leadership by surprise.

The outlet went on to detail that a conversation between President Donald Trump and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman failed to address concerns and led to an end to the operation so the U.S. could regain access to the country's airspace.

The U.S. announced ships had managed to go through the key waterway this week, with a report noting that they had U.S. military security teams aboard.

Iran launched missiles and drones at both ships, also sending small boats to them. However, the U.S. military intercepted the attacks and destroyed the boats, according to NBC News.

Captain Tim Hawkins, public affairs director for U. S. Central Command (CENTCOM) reacted to the publication, saying "U.S. forces provided a protective security bubble for the transiting commercial vessels that included multiple defensive layers and coverage from warships, aircraft, and highly trained personnel."

On Tuesday, however, Trump announced he was stopping the operation to guarantee safe passage of the ships as there was progress in the broader negotiations to end the war.

He said in a social media publication that "based on the request of Pakistan and other Countries," as well as the fact that "Great Progress has been made toward a Complete and Final Agreement with Representatives of Iran, we have mutually agreed that, while the Blockade will remain in full force and effect, Project Freedom will be paused for a short period of time to see whether or not the Agreement can be finalized and signed."

Pakistani mediators are optimistic about progress being made to end the war, according to another report.

CNN detailed that the White House received positive feedback on the matter. Citing a source familiar with the matter, the outlet said President Donald Trump appears to be simplifying issues related to the negotiations so moderates in Tehran will return to the negotiating table.

Iran said on Wednesday it was reviewing the proposal and is expected to provide its response to Pakistani mediators on Thursday.

Originally published on IBTimes