Obama’s $850M Presidential Centre Slammed for ID Checks, Called Ugly ‘Dildo Building’

President Barack Obama wanted the opening of his long-awaited presidential centre to feel celebratory. Instead, the launch announcement has reopened years of criticism over the project's soaring costs, 'ugly' controversial design and now, unexpectedly, voter ID politics.

The former president posted on Wednesday that the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago will open to the public on 19 June, inviting visitors to explore the museum, a new Chicago Public Library branch, a playground, gardens and community spaces. Tickets are already available online. Within hours, critics seized on one particular detail buried in the centre's admissions policy. Illinois residents seeking free Tuesday entry or discounted tickets must present valid photo identification.

For conservatives who have spent years arguing Democrats oppose voter ID laws, the irony proved irresistible. Not to mention, the building design is what many critics say is 'fugly,' with one saying, 'This is an indoctrination factory, not a presidential center.'

Michelle and I can’t wait for you to visit the Obama Presidential Center!



Starting on June 19, the Center will be open to the public, and you’ll be able to check out the Museum along with public spaces like a new branch of the Chicago Public Library with a reading room, a… pic.twitter.com/eePltEe9Lp — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 6, 2026

A Museum Policy Turns Into A Political Fight

The Obama Center's ID requirement landed in the middle of an already volatile national debate over election laws as Senate Republicans continue pushing the SAVE America Act, legislation that would impose stricter federal voter identification requirements.

Obama himself criticised the proposal earlier this year, warning it could 'disenfranchise millions of Americans' and make voting harder for vulnerable communities.

That contrast immediately fuelled accusations of hypocrisy online.

Conservative commentator Kayleigh McEnany and Republican Congressman Brandon Gill were among those highlighting the discrepancy between Democrats' longstanding opposition to voter ID laws and the museum's requirement for government-issued identification. Social media users went further, mocking the centre as an 'indoctrination factory' and accusing Obama of creating what critics called a taxpayer-adjacent vanity project protected by stricter access rules than voting itself.

Some posts descended into outright abuse, with users attacking the building's appearance in crude terms and branding it the 'Obamalisk.' Others questioned why identification would be required to enter a centre dedicated to a president who frequently argued voter ID laws disproportionately burden minority communities.

Supporters of the centre argue the comparison is misleading. Museums, concerts and public attractions routinely require identification for discounted admissions or residency verification. Voting rights advocates also maintain that elections involve constitutional protections fundamentally different from commercial or cultural access policies.

The Building Chicago Still Cannot Agree On

The arguments over ID checks are only the latest controversy surrounding the Obama Presidential Center, a project that has faced backlash almost from the moment it was announced.

The privately funded complex, now estimated to cost roughly $850 million after ballooning from an original $300 million projection, occupies 20 acres inside Chicago's historic Jackson Park near Lake Michigan. Critics say the development transformed protected public land into what resembles a monumental personal shrine.

Architectural historian W.J.T. Mitchell described the towering structure as a 'cenotaph' and a 'crusader fortress in brutalist style.' Others have called it simply ugly.

The main tower rises roughly 240 feet above the park, dramatically exceeding the scale of traditional presidential libraries. In fact, the centre cannot legally operate as an official presidential library under existing congressional guidelines because it exceeds federal size restrictions and will not permanently house Obama's presidential archives.

Those records remain stored in a suburban warehouse, with digital access expected instead.

For preservationists, the deeper grievance concerns Jackson Park itself. Designed by Frederick Law Olmsted, the landscape architect behind New York's Central Park, the area holds protected historical status dating back to the 1893 Chicago World's Fair.

Critics argue the Obama Foundation fundamentally altered that vision.

Thousands of trees were reportedly removed during construction. The park's historic Women's Garden, created in the 1930s to honour pioneering female architect Sophia Hayden, was bulldozed during site preparation. Road redesigns linked to the project also reshaped traffic patterns around Chicago's South Side.

Architect Grahm Balkany, himself politically progressive, accused the project of contradicting the democratic ideals historically associated with public parks.

'Obama, of all people, should not be building a palace for himself,' Balkany told The New York Post last year.

Rising Costs And Persistent Questions

Financial scrutiny surrounding the centre has intensified alongside the cultural criticism.

Although the Obama Foundation insists the project is privately funded, Chicago taxpayers have still absorbed substantial infrastructure costs linked to rerouted roads and surrounding redevelopment work. Concerns also persist about long-term operating expenses.

The centre reportedly expects annual operating costs approaching $30 million, while its promised maintenance endowment remains well below projected needs. Valerie Jarrett, Obama's former White House adviser who now serves as chief executive of the Obama Foundation, earned roughly $740,000 annually according to tax filings that drew renewed attention during the controversy.

The centre's defenders argue much of the backlash is politically motivated and ignores the broader economic investment flowing into Chicago's South Side. The Obama Foundation says the development addresses years of disinvestment and flooding inside Jackson Park while creating jobs, cultural programming and public amenities.

Yet what cannot be ignored is how unusually personal the criticism has become.

Presidential libraries are typically treated as archival institutions. Obama's centre increasingly feels like something else entirely, a battleground for America's broader political and cultural resentments. Even before opening its doors, the building has become a proxy fight over race, elitism, public space, voter laws and the modern presidency itself.

Originally published on IBTimes UK