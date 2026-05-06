Energizer has now debuted a world-first child-safe battery for the Apple AirTag, which will not cause a burning sensation when it is accidentally swallowed.

Energizer Debuts Child-Safe Battery for AirTags

Energizer shared a press release which reveals its new coin lithium batteries meant for devices like the Apple AirTags, claiming that it is the "world's only" child-safe power cells.

The power company calls this technology the "Ultimate Child Shield," and it offers multiple layers of protection for humans who accidentally swallow the lithium coin batteries they sell.

Under this branding, Energizer said that it has multiple precautions and safety features to prevent a child from swallowing the battery, and this includes its exclusive "Color Alert" technology, which will dye the mouth blue when it interacts with saliva.

On the other hand, Energizer also included a non-toxic bitter coating onto the battery itself so that when it is put inside the mouth, it will release a bitter taste that could direct the child to spit it out.

Previously, some AirTag battery manufacturers only added a bitter coating to the coin batteries, which helps cause children to spit it out immediately.

No Burning When Accidentally Swallowed

However, the most important addition to Energizer's Ultimate Child Shield technology is that it claims to have removed the "burning" sensation that will typically occur minutes after the coin battery is swallowed.

According to Engadget, the burning sensation happens around 15 minutes after a coin lithium battery is ingested, and most of the time, it causes life-threatening injuries.

Energizer said that since a 20mm battery is similar in diameter to a child's esophagus, this can cause esophageal burning when swallowed.

The latest Ultimate Child Shield technology is now available from Energizer in secure packaging to avoid being easily opened by children. It is available for battery sizes including 2016, 2025, and 2032 power cells.

Originally published on Tech Times