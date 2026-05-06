iPhone 18 Pro Claimed Renders Show Smaller Dynamic Island, Bezels Unchanged

The upcoming iPhone 18 Pro series, expected later this year, is reportedly set to have a different Dynamic Island, according to the latest claimed CAD renders behind it.

The Dynamic Island has not changed a lot since its introduction around four years ago with the iPhone 14 Pro series, but that may change later this year when the next-gen smartphone arrives.

iPhone 18 Pro: CAD Renders Say Dynamic Island Is Smaller

The new CAD confirms the smaller dynamic island of the iPhone 18 pro. The same goes for other designs. pic.twitter.com/v5T2kjGILe — Early Apple (@earlyappleleaks) May 4, 2026

A recent release of a CAD render from a leaker called @earlyappleleaks claims that Apple would release a new version of the Dynamic Island, which is set to make the iconic pill notch smaller.

Based on the recent claim, this would deliver a smaller notch on top of the iPhone 18 Pro lineup, which is set to arrive later this year. The smaller notch is visibly different from the current version of Apple's Dynamic Island, which is wider.

The rumored Dynamic Island would reportedly be sort of compressed in the middle and is expected to house the same technologies it features, including the selfie camera, Face ID technology, and other sensors.

However, it remains unconfirmed if this design already marks the start of Apple putting the Face ID underneath the display, hence the smaller Dynamic Island.

No Changes to Bezels on New iPhone 18 Pro

According to 9to5Mac, the latest renders by @earlyappleleaks also show off the same thickness of the iPhone's bezels, suggesting that only the Dynamic Island will see a change.

The latest render corroborated a claim by a trusted insider and leaker called Majin Bu, who previously said that the Dynamic Island is getting smaller on the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro series.

That said, 9to5Mac noted that Majin Bu has been inactive for quite some time now, and this account which posted the rumor may be an "impostor."

As of writing, it remains unclear if the latest claims behind the smaller Dynamic Island pro are accurate and will be coming later this year.

Originally published on Tech Times