Potato Chip Recall Issued for Zapp's and Dirty Brands Due to Possible Salmonella Risk

A nationwide recall has been issued for several popular potato chip brands after concerns that a seasoning ingredient may carry a risk of salmonella contamination.

Utz Quality Foods announced that it is recalling selected products from its Zapp's and Dirty brands after being notified that a dry milk powder used in seasoning could potentially contain salmonella.

The ingredient came from a supplier and was originally tested negative before use, but the company is recalling the chips as a safety precaution.

The recall was also confirmed by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which said the action is voluntary and limited to specific batches.

No illnesses have been reported so far, but officials are urging caution.

Consumers are advised not to eat the affected chips and to throw them away if they already purchased them.

According to CBS News, Salmonella can cause illness, especially in young children, older adults, and people with weak immune systems. Symptoms can include stomach pain, diarrhea, fever, and vomiting.

Major potato chip brands issue recall over fears of Salmonella contamination https://t.co/CPhJSFrqKE pic.twitter.com/RwLo7IH9dT — New York Post (@nypost) May 5, 2026

FDA Issues Warning on Zapp's and Dirty Potato Chip

The recalled products include multiple sizes and flavors such as Zapp's Bayou Blackened Ranch, Zapp's Salt and Vinegar, Zapp's Big Cheezy, Dirty Salt and Vinegar, Dirty Maui Onion, and Dirty Sour Cream and Onion chips, FoxBusiness reported.

These items were sold in stores across the United States and include various batch codes and best-by dates extending into 2026.

Utz said in a statement that it is working closely with federal officials. "We are working in coordination with the US Food and Drug Administration on this recall," the company noted, adding that no other products under its brands are affected.

The company also emphasized that the recall is being done out of caution, not because contamination has been confirmed in the final products.

Instead, the concern comes from the seasoning supplier, which triggered a wider ingredient-level recall.

Even though the issue is limited, the FDA stressed that consumers should take it seriously and check their pantries. Anyone with questions can contact Utz customer service for more details.

Originally published on vcpost.com