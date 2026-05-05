The mysterious disappearance of Nancy Guthrie has left a trail of unanswered questions and a community on edge, as investigators sift through a crime scene that some believe tells a dark story.

Elizabeth Smart, who was held captive for nine months after her 2002 abduction, has said publicly that Guthrie 'absolutely could still be alive', and that public pressure remains a vital tool in any search.

Why Elizabeth Smart Believes Nancy Guthrie Is 'Absolutely' Still Alive

Appearing on 'CNN's Erin Burnett OutFront,' Smart provided a deeply personal analysis of the current situation surrounding Guthrie. She cautioned against the assumption that a lack of immediate contact or evidence of life necessarily points to a fatal conclusion. Smart told the programme that Guthrie could still be alive, emphasising that captors often go to extreme lengths to keep their victims hidden from the world.

'I mean, there are cases that span many more years than mine does and they came back alive. I mean, we're talking years and years. So she absolutely could still be alive,' she explained.

Smart's optimism is rooted in the belief that as long as a body has not been recovered, the possibility of a safe return must remain the priority. She argued that public interest and media pressure are vital tools that can, inadvertently, lead to a victim's discovery, as they did in her own case.

Her comments have sparked a renewed wave of hope amid experts' claims that Nancy is unlikely to reunite with her family alive.

Elizabeth Smart says she thinks Nancy Guthrie could “absolutely still be alive” three months after her disappearance and urges authorities to keep searching. More tonight on OutFront at 7p ET/4p PT. pic.twitter.com/B91rJoMnYf — Erin Burnett OutFront (@OutFrontCNN) May 5, 2026

Recalling the Nine-Month Ordeal of Kidnap Survivor Elizabeth Smart

Smart's authority on the subject is derived from a harrowing experience that began in June 2002, when she was just 14 years old. She was snatched from her Salt Lake City bedroom at knife-point by Brian David Mitchell and held captive for nine months. During her time in captivity, she was subjected to repeated abuse.

Despite being seen by members of the public during her ordeal, her identity remained hidden under veils and various disguises used by her captors. It was not until March 2003 that she was finally recognised in Sandy, Utah, leading to a rescue that shocked the nation. Mitchell was found guilty of kidnapping and sentenced to life in federal prison.

Her return proved that, even when circumstances seem insurmountable, a victim's resilience can lead to a positive resolution. Smart's story remains a key reason why investigators are urged never to prematurely close the book on a missing person.

The Grim Reality of Staged Evidence and Predictions of Death

The hope offered by Smart stands in direct contrast to the assessments of Dr Gary Brucato, a clinical psychologist who has closely analysed the Guthrie case, noting that several elements of the initial crime scene appear to be contrived. According to him, the evidence suggests a staged scene, a common hallmark of individuals attempting to redirect an investigation.

'It is entirely possible that she was not actually taken from there or killed there,' he said. 'She was actually killed somewhere else or whatever fate befell her, I'm sorry to say, somewhere else.'

FBI profiler Jim Clemente shared the assessment that Guthrie had likely died. Clemente believed she passed away during ransom negotiations, which is why the abductor could not provide any proof of life. Forensic specialists have separately raised concerns about the evidence recovered from the scene.

The conflict between the survivor's hope and the expert's data continues to define the public discourse as the search for Nancy Guthrie enters its next difficult phase. Guthrie has been missing for three months already.

Originally published on IBTimes UK