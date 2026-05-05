Xbox CEO Asha Sharma Announces Removal of Copilot From Console, Mobile App

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma has announced that the company "will begin winding down" the use of Copilot on its mobile app.

Aside from this, Xbox will also stop the development of the AI chatbot for its console.

Copilot Removed From Xbox Mobile App, Console

According to a report by Engadget, the new Xbox CEO made the announcement via a post on social media.

In the post, Sharma talked about getting the business back on track.

"As part of this shift, you'll see us begin to retire features that don't align with where we're headed," she said in her post. "We will begin winding down Copilot on mobile and will stop development of Copilot on console."

Sharma's post can be viewed in full below.

Xbox needs to move faster, deepen our connection with the community, and address friction for both players and developers.

Today, we promoted leaders who helped build Xbox, while also bringing in new voices to help push us forward. This balance is important as we get the business… — Asha (@asha_shar) May 5, 2026

As for the new hires that Sharma referenced in her post, Engadget said these include several people who were part of Sharma's team at Microsoft's CoreAI division.

One of which is Tim Allen, CoreAI's vice president of design and research. Allen will now lead design at Xbox.

The Role of Copilot at Xbox

According to Polygon, the main purpose of the Gaming Copilot was to bring AI integration for both the Xbox mobile app and the console.

It's essentially an AI gaming assistant for Xbox that is capable of providing advice based on what is on the screen of a player.

It was released on beta last year for the Xbox gaming app, Windows 11 devices, and the ROG Xbox Ally. However, given Sharma's new announcement, it will no longer make its way to the console.

Originally published on Player One