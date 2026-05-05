Tech AI

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma Announces Removal of Copilot From Console, Mobile App

Asha Sharma made the announcement on social media.

By
Xbox

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma has announced that the company "will begin winding down" the use of Copilot on its mobile app.

Aside from this, Xbox will also stop the development of the AI chatbot for its console.

Copilot Removed From Xbox Mobile App, Console

According to a report by Engadget, the new Xbox CEO made the announcement via a post on social media.

In the post, Sharma talked about getting the business back on track.

"As part of this shift, you'll see us begin to retire features that don't align with where we're headed," she said in her post. "We will begin winding down Copilot on mobile and will stop development of Copilot on console."

Sharma's post can be viewed in full below.

As for the new hires that Sharma referenced in her post, Engadget said these include several people who were part of Sharma's team at Microsoft's CoreAI division.

One of which is Tim Allen, CoreAI's vice president of design and research. Allen will now lead design at Xbox.

The Role of Copilot at Xbox

According to Polygon, the main purpose of the Gaming Copilot was to bring AI integration for both the Xbox mobile app and the console.

It's essentially an AI gaming assistant for Xbox that is capable of providing advice based on what is on the screen of a player.

It was released on beta last year for the Xbox gaming app, Windows 11 devices, and the ROG Xbox Ally. However, given Sharma's new announcement, it will no longer make its way to the console.

Originally published on Player One

Tags
Xbox, Microsoft
Most Read
Savannah Guthrie & Nancy Guthrie

Nancy Guthrie Update: 3 Months Missing as FBI DNA Probe and Ransom Notes Fuel Hunt

China To Release Oil Reserves as Countries Join US in Trying To Cool High Prices, Tame Inflation
China Orders Its Companies to Defy U.S. Sanctions on Five Oil Refiners, Escalating Economic Battle Over Iran
Virus Particles
What Is Hantavirus? Symptoms, Causes, Transmission, Prevention & What You Need to Know
Nancy Guthrie
Porch Guy Captured on Nancy Guthrie's Doorbell Camera 'May Have Been Eliminated' by 'The Boss', Criminal Profiler Claims
José Luis Rodríguez winner Kentucky Derby 2026 puerto rico
Meet Puerto Rican Jockey José L. Ortiz: He Won The 2026 Kentucky Derby, But His Paycheck May Surprise You
Editor's Pick
miami
Science

Florida's Worst Drought in 15 Years Hits 2026: Intense Causes Exposed and Duration Forecast Revealed

Ryan Clark Says Mike Tomlin Needs Fresh Start: Scenery Change
Sports

Mike Tomlin Joins NBC as NFL Analyst After Leaving Steelers Following 19-Year Coaching Run

Lufthansa
Travel

Lufthansa Group Cuts 20,000 Short-Haul Flights Due to Jet Fuel Crisis

Google Gemini AI is Here
AI

Google Gemini's 'Continued Conversations' Brings Seamless Voice AI Without Wake Words