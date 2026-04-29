The 2026 NBA Playoffs continue to deliver major surprises and unexpected action as several teams move closer to the second round.

The San Antonio Spurs became the second Western Conference team to officially advance after defeating the Portland Trail Blazers 114-95 in Game 5, securing a 4-1 series victory.

Defending champions Oklahoma City Thunder also advanced dominantly after sweeping the Phoenix Suns in the opening round.

Spurs and Thunder Await Second-Round Opponents

With their series win complete, the Spurs will now face either the Denver Nuggets or the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference semifinals.

The Thunder, meanwhile, are waiting for the outcome of the series between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets.

The Lakers currently hold a commanding 3-1 series lead and are one victory away from advancing.

Orlando Magic Continue Stunning Playoff Run

According to CBS Sports, the biggest surprise of the postseason may be the performance of the Orlando Magic.

Entering the playoffs as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, Orlando has shocked the top-seeded Detroit Pistons by taking a 3-1 series advantage. Defensive stalwart Jalen Duren was a no-show throughout the series. He didn't score a double-double in any of the four past games.

Detroit's offense has struggled throughout the matchup, averaging only 98 points per game. The Pistons scored just 88 points in Game 4 and now face elimination heading into Game 5.

Celtics, Knicks, and Timberwolves Push Toward Advancement

In the East, the New York Knicks regained momentum with a dominant 126-97 victory over the Atlanta Hawks, taking a 3-2 series lead.

The Boston Celtics, however, failed to close out the Philadelphia 76ers after losing 113-97 in Game 5. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves still lead their series against Denver despite dropping Game 5.

Cavaliers and Raptors Locked in Tight Battle

The series between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Toronto Raptors remains one of the closest matchups of the postseason. With the series tied 2-2, both teams are guaranteed at least six games as the Eastern Conference playoff picture remains highly competitive.

The 2026 NBA Playoffs are far from over.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com