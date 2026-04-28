United Airlines Confirms Failed Merger Outreach to American Airlines

United Airlines has confirmed that it quietly explored a possible merger with rival American Airlines, but the effort failed after the other carrier declined to take part, according to statements released Monday.

In a public message, United CEO Scott Kirby said he believed a partnership between the two major airlines could have created a stronger company for customers.

"I was confident that this combination, which would have been about adding and not subtracting, creating a truly great airline that customers love, could get regulatory approval," Kirby said.

He added that the idea never moved forward because American refused to engage.

"I was hoping to pitch that story to American, but they declined to engage and instead responded by publicly closing the door. And without a willing partner, something this big simply can't get done," he explained.

According to AP News, American had already made its position clear earlier this month, stating it was "not engaged with or interested" in any merger talks.

The airline has not changed that stance and referred back to its earlier comments when asked again.

United Airlines CEO says he approached American Airlines to discuss possible merger https://t.co/fqRbH509SP — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) April 27, 2026

United Airlines CEO Defends Merger Idea

The proposal, which reportedly included outreach to government officials, quickly drew attention due to the size of both companies.

A merger between United and American would have created one of the largest airline groups in the world, raising serious questions about competition in the industry.

Lawmakers from both parties voiced concern. Elizabeth Warren and Mike Lee warned that such a deal could reduce choices for travelers and lead to higher prices.

They argued that fewer competitors in the market could hurt consumers over time.

Kirby, however, defended the idea, saying it could have improved service and created more opportunities for workers.

He said the combined airline might have offered "high-paying, unionized jobs" and better travel options for customers, CBS News reported. He also suggested that a larger company could better compete with international airlines.

Despite those claims, experts note that airline mergers often face strict government review.

Regulators closely examine deals that may limit competition or give one company too much control over routes and pricing.

Originally published on vcpost.com