White House Shooting Suspect Identified as Trained Mechanical Engineer, Planned To Target Trump Administration Officials

The suspect in the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting has been identified as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, a trained mechanical engineer from Torrance, California, who investigators believe intended to target Trump administration officials, according to multiple law enforcement and media reports.

Allen was taken into custody after the shooting incident near the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington on Saturday night, where President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Cabinet members, and reporters were gathered.

Officials said he approached a security checkpoint armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and multiple knives before he was subdued by law enforcement, according to ABC News.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said investigators believe Allen was targeting administration officials, though they have not yet determined whether he had a specific person in mind. The investigation is examining writings and online material that authorities say appear to show anti-Trump and anti-Christian views.

Public records and online profiles described Allen as a highly educated tutor and amateur video game developer who earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the California Institute of Technology in 2017 and later received a master's degree in computer science from California State University, Dominguez Hills. Reports also said he worked in education and test preparation in Southern California.

Law enforcement officials said the suspect appeared to act alone and traveled from California to Washington, D.C., ahead of the event. Reuters and other outlets reported that investigators believe he may have gone to the capital by train and that his family had raised concerns about him before the shooting, the BBC reported.

The shooting caused a security scare inside the Washington Hilton, where thousands of guests were attending the annual dinner. Trump and others were quickly escorted away, and officials said a Secret Service agent was struck but protected by body armor and was not seriously hurt.

Authorities said Allen is expected to face federal charges, including assault on a federal officer and using a firearm during a violent crime. The FBI and other agencies are continuing to review his writings, digital devices, and possible motive as the case moves toward formal charges, as per Fox News.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald