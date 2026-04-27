Chef Allegedly Admits He Beat His Wife to Death With His Hands, Feet, and Multiple Objects in UMass Campus Hotel Room

An award-winning university chef has been charged with murder after allegedly confessing to intentionally beating his wife to death inside a hotel room on the University of Massachusetts Amherst campus on Wednesday night.

Jeffrey C. MacDonald, 36, of Wilbraham, Massachusetts, pleaded not guilty on Thursday, Apr. 24, to one count of murder and one count of assault and battery on a police officer during his arraignment in Eastern Hampshire District Court.

Judge Rebecca Michaels ordered him held without bail, and his next court date is scheduled for May 12. MacDonald has also been ordered to undergo a competency evaluation to determine whether he is fit to stand trial, according to People.

According to a police report filed in Eastern Hampshire District Court, MacDonald "admitted that he had intentionally beaten his wife to death, using his hands, feet, as well as a variety of other objects, and that it was his intent to kill her in doing so." The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Emma MacDonald, who was also a UMass Amherst employee working as a dining hall supervisor.

Campus police received a 911 call at approximately 7:42 p.m. reporting an emergency in Room 413 of the Hotel UMass, a 113-room teaching facility located in the university's Campus Center.

When officers from the UMass Amherst Police Department and Hadley Police Department arrived, MacDonald allegedly became combative, throwing objects at officers and repeatedly striking one UMass officer in the face. Upon entering the hotel room, officers found Emma MacDonald dead, with injuries that investigators said were consistent with a violent assault.

MacDonald had been celebrated as one of the most accomplished chefs in university dining in the country. Just nine months before his arrest, he was named the 2025 Chef of the Year by the American Culinary Federation at its national convention in Las Vegas, CBS News reported.

UMass Amherst, which consistently earns the "best campus food" ranking from the Princeton Review and operates the largest college dining program in the country, had praised MacDonald's "talent, leadership, and commitment to advancing the culinary profession."

Court records also show a documented history of prior incidents. A former partner filed abuse allegations against MacDonald during custody proceedings in September 2024, urging a judge to suspend his time with their two children. MacDonald also faced prior assault and battery charges in 2012 and a drunk driving arrest, both of which were later dismissed.

UMass Amherst Chancellor Javier Reyes addressed the campus community following the incident, stating that there is "no ongoing threat to our campus or the community." Emma MacDonald's death remains under active investigation by UMass police and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan's office, as per the Boston Globe.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald