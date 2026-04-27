Tech

YouTube TV Adds Custom Multiview, Side-by-Side Ads in Major Streaming Upgrade Rollout

We might see side-by-side ad format on mobile in the coming weeks.

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YouTube TV is upgrading its Multiview experience for U.S. users, allowing viewers to watch multiple live channels at once.

Previously, the feature only offered curated layouts that automatically grouped sports and live events. While those presets are still available, Google has now added full customization.

Custom Multiview For Live Streaming

YouTube

As first reported by Android Authority, the new system gives viewers significantly more control during peak moments such as sports seasons or major live events. Instead of relying on automated layouts, users can now build their own viewing setups based on personal preferences.

Although Google has not publicly detailed why this capability wasn't available earlier, the change likely reflects improvements in stream processing, device performance, and playback optimization across supported platforms.

YouTube Live Streams Introduce Side-By-Side Ads

Alongside Multiview upgrades, YouTube is also changing how ads appear during live streams.

According to GSMArena, a new "side-by-side" ad format now runs alongside live content, muting the stream's audio instead of fully interrupting playback.

This allows viewers to remain visually connected to the broadcast while advertisements play in parallel. However, the format may feel less effective for content that relies heavily on audio, such as interviews or live commentary.

Mobile Testing Hints at Future Expansion

Google has already begun testing side-by-side ads on mobile devices, indicating a more extensive rollout in the future, according to Android Central.

If you have been using YouTube TV for a long time, you should know that the flexible live streaming experience is the best perk right now.

Originally published on Tech Times

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