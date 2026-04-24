President Donald Trump's Disapproval Reaches Highest Level Of Second Term, NYT Polling Average Shows

President Donald Trump's disapproval levels have reached the highest level of his second term, according to a new polling average.

Conducted by The New York Times, the average showed that 58% of respondents disapproved of Trump's job, compared to 39% who approve of it.

The outlet noted that weakening poll numbers can be attributed to spiking energy prices, with a growing number of Americans expressing concerns about the state of the economy.

About 70% of voters say that the economy is getting worse for them and their families, up from 55%, according to a recent Fox News poll. That figure includes almost half of Republicans, double the share who said the same last April.

In this context, economists have raised their estimates for U.S. inflation and reduced expectations for interest rate cuts, according to a specialized survey.

They now see the personal consumption expenditures price index clocking in at 3.6% in the second quarter, Bloomberg's April survey of economists noted. The figure is a 0.3 point increase compared to the March survey.

The economists also think the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates once this year. The updated expectations are a result of the impact of the Iran war.

Another survey from CNBC showed that 40% of respondents approve of Trump's overall job performance, while 58% disapprove. On the economy, 39% approve, and 53% disapprove, putting him underwater on what has long been one of his strongest political issues.

The topline represents a sharp decline from earlier readings and comes at a moment when inflation, energy costs, and anxiety over the broader direction of the economy have become central worries for voters.

The drop is especially relevant because it extends into Trump's own party. CNBC reported that Republican net approval fell 17 points, the lowest level for him in that group since 2017. Approval among Republicans dropped to 82%, while his support among non-MAGA Republicans fell 19 points to 60%. By contrast, self-identified MAGA voters remained overwhelmingly loyal, giving him 96% approval.

Micah Roberts, the Republican pollster for the survey and a partner at Public Opinion Strategies, told the outlet that the decline was not catastrophic in light of the intense pressures surrounding the administration. "To have a 5-point drop is not the way you want to go, but... he's keeping 60% of the Republican Party very, very fired up and very much on his side." He also added that "This is a very fraught time, a lot of big stuff is happening, but the number shift didn't seem correspondingly big on [Trump's] core ratings," he said.

Originally published on IBTimes