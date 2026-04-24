Oklahoma Tornado Update: Confirmed Strike in Enid Triggers Emergency Response and Hospital Alerts

Enid, Oklahoma, is reeling after a monstrous Tornado ripped through the city on Thursday evening, leaving a trail of rubble and triggering a massive emergency response.

The tornado, which struck around 7:00pm local time on 23 April 2026, caused extensive damage to the Gray Ridge neighbourhood and key infrastructure.

Oklahoma emergency management officials confirmed on Friday morning that between 10 and 15 people have been injured, though miraculously, no fatalities have been reported.

Vance Air Force Base was forced to close 'until further notice' after sustaining damage to its power and water systems.

As the sun rises over the destruction, residents are being warned to stay away from compromised areas to allow heavy equipment and first responders to navigate the debris-strewn streets.

The American Red Cross has responded to provide disaster assistance and relief to impacted residents, Fox 25 reported.

In anticipation of an influx of admissions, INTEGRIS Health Enid Hospital brought in staff to bolster medical support, even as it coordinated with first responders. Residents are also advised to seek refuge at an evacuation shelter set up at Chisholm Trail Expo Centre.

Tornado Sweeps Through Enid In Terrifying Footage

News 9 showed footage of an apparent EF3 tornado sweeping Highway 81, swirling up vehicles and large debris on the horizon. One commenter said they lost their parents' house. 'We will be helping look for their dogs and digging in rubble tomorrow. They weren't even home and can't get back in the neighbourhood to even see their home,' they wrote.

'We only know there is nothing to go back to,' they continued. 'Lived in Oklahoma my whole life and this not only was the closest tornado ever to my own home let alone one that demolished a loved ones home. This is crazy.'

Key Areas Deemed Inaccessible After Tornado Strike

The City of Enid issued a public advisory in the aftermath, discouraging entry into compromised areas. 'Residents are strongly urged to stay away from the Grayridge are at this time,' it cautioned. 'Keeping roadways clear is critical so emergency crews, utility teams, and heavy equipment can safely access affected locations as quickly as possible. 'Please avoid unnecessary travel near Grayridge and use alternate routes until further notice.'

Utility crews have been scrambling to repair power lines, prioritising areas crucial to responders. Officials have yet to confirm how soon electricity will be fully restored in the city.

Vance Air Force Base was a critical location that was damaged by the tornado. 'We are currently conducting accountability procedures to ensure all personnel are safe and accounted for,' they confirmed in a Facebook post. 'Base leadership is assessing the installation to determine the extent of damage and to ensure the safety of facilities and infrastructure. We are coordinating closely with local officials and emergency responders.'

Oklahoma Assures Assistance to Impacted Residents

Governor Kevin Stitt assured the public that the state has their full support. 'Please join me in praying for the Enid community, which has been severely impacted by tonight's tornado,' he wrote on Facebook. 'I have spoken with Enid's local leaders and will continue working with them as they assess the damage and identify needs.'

'My prayers are with everyone on Vance Air Force Base and the surrounding neighbourhood, and I am asking God to bring healing and comfort in the days ahead,' he added. 'As storms continue to move across Oklahoma tonight, I urge everyone to stay weather aware, follow local warnings, and take shelter immediately when directed.'

According to the National Weather Service, Oklahoma residents can expect severe storms to continue across parts of the state until Friday night. Primary hazards include large hail and damaging wind gusts in Ada, Ardmore, and Durant. Tornadoes are also likely in the said locations, particularly in Durant. Residents are urged to remain 'weather aware' as the same system that devastated Enid remains active across the region.

Originally published on IBTimes UK