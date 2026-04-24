Elon Musk Teases Tesla Cybercab Entering Production in Giga Texas—When Will It Roll Out Publicly?

Elon Musk is now teasing the arrival of Tesla's next-generation electric vehicle, the Cybercab, which is believed to be starting production at Tesla's Giga Texas plant.

These self-driving cars were teased by Elon Musk for the longest time but were officially unveiled in 2024 alongside the confirmation of its Robotaxi service's launch.

Musk: Cybercab Enters Production in Giga Texas

Cybercab has started production pic.twitter.com/MAeswanf96 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 24, 2026

According to a post by Musk, the Cybercab autonomous electric vehicle has now entered production over at its Gigafactory Texas, which is located in Austin. The short post features a reshared teaser video from the official Tesla account on X, which shows several Cybercab vehicles rolling out on their own.

The video starts with the cabin of the Cybercab, which clearly shows that it no longer has the steering wheel and its column on the dashboard. It doesn have the Tesla Infotainment system featuring the "Cybercab" logo.

Later in the clip, Tesla also shows off the Cybercab from an outside perspective, showing it going out of the production line, followed by another unit of the electric vehicle. They then head out of the plant and drive out on to real streets.

The video then shows the different times and roads that the Cybercab drove on autonomously, presumably in Texas.

When Will the Cybercab Roll Out Publicly?

Musk and Tesla did not share any additional information regarding the Tesla Cybercab's rollout. The company did not reveal when the Cybercab will be available to be used by the public whenever hailing a ride via the Tesla Robotaxi service.

It also remains unconfirmed what the production volume of the Cybercab within Tesla's Giga Texas plant will be. It has also not been revealed how many of the autonomous EVs can be produced and anticipated.

That said, the Cybercab is already behind schedule as Musk previously said that it would be potentially available as early as 2025.

Originally published on Tech Times