Business

Meta, Microsoft Announce Job Cuts; Thousands of Employees Set to Lose Their Jobs

The job cuts beg the question, 'Is AI replacing people at work?'

By
Meta

Meta and Microsoft, two of the world's biggest tech companies, have separately announced that they will be cutting jobs.

The job cuts are expected to affect thousands of employees across both companies.

Meta to Slash Around 8,000 Jobs

According to a report by 9News, Meta has announced plans to cut its global workforce by 10%, which is equivalent to around 8,000 jobs. The job cuts will take place by May 20.

6,000 open positions will likewise be canceled. The cancellation as well as the job cuts affecting around 8,000 is reportedly part of Meta's efforts to continuously invest in AI.

In an internal memo to employees, Meta Chief People Officer Janelle Gale said that "We're doing this as part of our continued effort to run the company more efficiently and to allow us to offset the other investments we're making."

"This is not an easy trade-off and it will mean letting go of people who have made meaningful contributions to Meta during their time here," she added.

Microsoft Offers Voluntary Buyouts

Microsoft, on the other hand, is offering voluntary buyouts to longtime employees, according to The Guardian.

The buyout is targeting those whose "sum of their ages and years at the company amount to 70 or greater." 8,000 employees would qualify based on this, as noted by the Financial Times.

Originally published on vcpost.com

Tags
Microsoft, Layoffs, Job cuts
© 2026 VCPOST.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Trump Media and Truth Social

Trump's Media Gets New CEO After Stock Collapses, $6B Lost: Nunes Out, McGurn In, For 'Most Powerful Brand'

miami
Florida's Worst Drought in 15 Years Hits 2026: Intense Causes Exposed and Duration Forecast Revealed
Google Gemini AI is Here
Google Gemini's 'Continued Conversations' Brings Seamless Voice AI Without Wake Words
Google Cloud Apple Siri
Google Teases Gemini-Powered Siri Upgrade in Cloud Next Event—Is It Coming via iOS 27?
NASA Upgrades ISS Computers With HP ZBook G9 Laptops For
NASA Upgrades ISS Computers With HP ZBook G9 Laptops For Faster Space Operations
Editor's Pick
miami
Science

Florida's Worst Drought In 15 Years Hits 2026: Intense Causes Exposed And Duration Forecast Revealed

Ryan Clark Says Mike Tomlin Needs Fresh Start: Scenery Change
Sports

Mike Tomlin Joins NBC As NFL Analyst After Leaving Steelers Following 19-Year Coaching Run

Lufthansa
Travel

Lufthansa Group Cuts 20,000 Short-Haul Flights Due To Jet Fuel Crisis

Google Gemini AI is Here
AI

Google Gemini's 'Continued Conversations' Brings Seamless Voice AI Without Wake Words