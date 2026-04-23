Instagram 'Instants' App Brings Snapchat-Like Experience With Disappearing Photos, Shareable Videos

Instagram has another app in store for users with the testing of a new one called "Instants," and as the name suggests, it is focused on offering quick interactions with friends, family, and more.

The app will give users a chance to share multimedia content to mutual connections, centering on disappearing photos and shareable videos, which many have regarded as similar to the Snapchat experience.

Instagram 'Instants' App Tests Disappearing Media

Instagram has launched a new app under testing called "Instants," and it offers a previously introduced feature on the main Instagram platform, which gives users a chance to share disappearing media.

As shared by analyst and social media consultant Matt Navarra, Instants is an app that allows users to instantly share photos or videos to friends that disappear in 24 hours.

The new application adds to the growing list of standalone apps under Meta's Instagram brand, with this focusing on the platform's media-centric approach. Under the brand, Meta has likewise released Threads for text-based microblogging and Edits for video-editing, specifically for vertical videos like Reels.

Instants launches straight to the camera, and all users need to do is hit capture or record disappearing photos or videos. These will then be sent directly to people on their following and follower lists. There is no way to edit the photo or video as the app will require users to share it instantly.

Snapchat-Like App Under Testing From Instagram

The app, regarded as a Snapchat-like platform, is available now on Android devices across the world, but it is rolling out to only a few regions in the iOS ecosystem.

Despite its wide Android rollout, the feature is still under testing by the company, according to DigitalTrends.

Many users on Threads and other social media platforms said that this new Instants app is pretty much like Snapchat. However, what differs is that it requires an Instagram account to create their Instants profile, which in turn makes it easy for users to connect to friends or family and start sending Instants.

That said, users said that this experience was already introduced by Snapchat more than a decade ago, and Instagram is offering it in the direct messages of the main app which it previously called "Quicksnap."

Originally published on Tech Times