Keldon Johnson Wins NBA Sixth Man of the Year, Joining Spurs Legend Manu Ginobili

San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson officially captured the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award after delivering one of the most impactful bench performances in franchise history. Just before this big day, Victor Wembanyama unanimously won the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Johnson became the first player in Spurs history to score more than 1,000 points off the bench in a single season. His 1,081 bench points ranked second in the NBA and helped establish him as one of the league's most productive reserve players.

Sacrificing Ego For Team Success

The transition did not come easily for Keldon Johnson. After previously serving as a starter and leading San Antonio in scoring during the 2022-23 season, the organization determined that moving him to the bench would create better roster balance.

The honor also places Johnson alongside Spurs legend Manu Ginóbili as the only players in franchise history to win the award.

Instead of resisting the adjustment, Johnson accepted the challenge.

According to ESPN, Johnson later admitted the move initially tested his pride, but he eventually recognized that the sacrifice could strengthen the Spurs' overall identity. That decision ultimately benefited both Johnson and the franchise.

Throughout the season, Johnson consistently provided scoring bursts, physicality, and energy whenever San Antonio needed momentum. He also recorded 13 games with at least 20 points off the bench, the most by a Spurs reserve since Ginóbili's prime years.

Victor Wembanyama Praises Johnson's Leadership

Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama praised Johnson for becoming one of the emotional leaders of the team.

Wembanyama described him as the "heart and soul" of the roster because of his relentless energy and willingness to sacrifice personal statistics for team success.

Johnson's impact extended far beyond scoring. He ranked among the NBA's top reserve players in rebounds, free throws made, and overall plus-minus while shooting a career-best 60% on two-point attempts.

Watch KJ's best plays below.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com