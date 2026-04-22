U.S. Crime & Justice

Singer D4vd Pleads Not Guilty To Murder of 14-Year-Old Girl Whose Mutilated Body Was Found in His Tesla's Trunk

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D4vd D4vd
Singer D4vd pleads not guilty to murdering 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose mutilated body was found in his Tesla trunk, as Los Angeles prosecutors pursue the case.

Singer D4vd pleaded not guilty Monday to first-degree murder in the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose dismembered and decomposed body was found in a Tesla tied to the musician last year.

D4vd, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, appeared in court in Los Angeles after prosecutors filed the charge in connection with the teen's death. He is 21 and is being held without bail, according to reports from multiple outlets covering the hearing.

Prosecutors say Rivas Hernandez was last known to be alive in 2025 and that her remains were discovered in September inside a Tesla registered to Burke's residence in Texas. Authorities said the vehicle had been left at a tow yard in Hollywood after workers and bystanders reported a strong odor coming from it, according to Yahoo News.

Court records and reporting indicate the body was badly decomposed and dismembered when it was found, and investigators later identified the victim as Celeste Rivas Hernandez. The Los Angeles County district attorney's office has said the case includes aggravating circumstances and has not ruled out seeking the death penalty if Burke is convicted.

At the hearing, Burke's lawyers entered a not guilty plea and said they would fight the case aggressively. They have said the evidence will show Burke did not kill Hernandez and was not responsible for her death, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said investigators have gathered physical, forensic, and digital evidence in the case. Prosecutors have also said the investigation spans months and involves a large volume of material, including records tied to Burke's movements and the Tesla.

Rivas Hernandez was reported missing in 2024, and prosecutors say she had been in contact with Burke before she disappeared. The District Attorney's Office has alleged that Burke assaulted the girl before her death, according to reporting from the Los Angeles Times.

Burke is expected to return to court later this week as the case moves forward. The charge carries a potential sentence of life in prison without parole or, if pursued and approved, the death penalty, as per Aljazeera.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald

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