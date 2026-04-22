U.S. Crime & Justice

Gilgo Beach Serial Killer's Wife Says Rex Heuermann Confessed To Killing Seven Victims in Their Home

By
Rex Heuermann Rex Heuermann
Gilgo Beach killer Rex Heuermann’s ex-wife says he confessed to murdering seven women in their home, revealed in a new documentary after his guilty plea.

Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann told his ex-wife that he killed seven of the victims in their Massapequa Park home, according to a preview of a Peacock documentary released after his guilty plea in the case.

Asa Ellerup said in the preview that Heuermann spoke to her while he was jailed and told her he had killed eight women in all. She said he identified seven of those killings as having happened in the basement of the family home while she was away.

Heuermann pleaded guilty on Apr. 8 in Suffolk County Court to murdering seven women and admitted he also killed an eighth victim, Karen Vergata, in 1996, even though he had not been separately charged in that death. Prosecutors said he was set to receive multiple life sentences without parole, with sentencing expected in June, according to People.

The latest disclosures came from the finale of Peacock's documentary series "The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets," which features Ellerup describing the conversation with her former husband. The final episode is set to air on Apr. 23. In the teaser, Ellerup said Heuermann appeared very nervous when he spoke to her and answered "Eight" when she asked how many women he had killed.

Heuermann's guilty plea marked a major turn in a case that had drawn national attention for years. He had previously denied the killings, but in court, he admitted to strangling all eight victims and disposing of some of their remains at locations across Long Island, the BBC reported.

The Gilgo Beach case began after the remains of multiple women were found near Gilgo Beach on Long Island over a span of years, leading investigators to link several unsolved disappearances and murders. Prosecutors had alleged that DNA evidence, cellphone records, and items seized from Heuermann's home connected him to the crimes.

His victims were Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, Amber Costello, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Jessica Taylor, Sandra Costilla, Valerie Mack, and Karen Vergata. Heuermann was arrested on Jul. 13, 2023, after investigators tied him to the case through DNA and other evidence, as per CBS News.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald

Tags
Murder, Serial killer
© 2024 Lawyer Herald All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Google Gemini AI is Here

Google Gemini's 'Continued Conversations' Brings Seamless Voice AI Without Wake Words

NASA Upgrades ISS Computers With HP ZBook G9 Laptops For
NASA Upgrades ISS Computers With HP ZBook G9 Laptops For Faster Space Operations
Elon Musk Sparks Political Shakeup With Launch of America Party
Elon Musk Summoned in Paris Over Allegations Tied to X
Uber Sued by FTC for Alleged Unauthorized Charges, Tricky Cancellations
Uber Eats Adds Easy Returns Option, But Customers Must Pay for Pickup
Lufthansa
Lufthansa Group Cuts 20,000 Short-Haul Flights Due to Jet Fuel Crisis
Editor's Pick
Los Angeles, California, United States of America
Travel

Norse Atlantic Airways Cancels Europe Flights Coming From LAX for Summer 2026

Netflix
Tech

Netflix to Debut a Vertical Video Feed Similar to YouTube Shorts on Its Mobile App Later This Month

3D Apple Logo
Tech

iOS 27 Will Soon Get These Four New Apple Intelligence Features

Gucci Sunglasses
Tech

Google, Gucci to Debut Android XR Smart Glasses by 2027, Confirms Luxury Brand CEO