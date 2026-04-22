Tech

Google Photos Introduces New Touch-Up Tools That Apply Subtle Enhancements To Your Pictures

This is the perfect set of tools to remove blemishes and enhance your pictures through Photos.

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Google Photos is rolling out a new suite of AI-powered touch-up tools designed to enhance portrait editing directly within the app.

The update focuses on subtle, natural enhancements, giving users more control over facial details without relying on third-party editing software.

Smarter AI Tools for Facial Refinement

Google Photos Gets Fresh Look With Simpler Layout and Smarter

You probably notice some unwanted spots or uneven skin tone in your photos. Don't worry, since Google Photos' new features are here to address your concerns.

As stated in Google's latest blog, the new update brought targeted editing features that activate once a face is detected in a photo.

Users can now fine-tune specific facial elements using tools such as:

  • Heal - Removes blemishes and small imperfections.
  • Smooth - Refines skin texture for a polished look.
  • Under Eyes - Reduces dark circles and fatigue.
  • Irises - Enhances eye brightness and clarity.
  • Teeth - Whitens teeth subtly.
  • Eyebrows and Lips - Adjusts definition and tone.

Each tool includes adjustable intensity controls, allowing users to apply edits with precision. This ensures results remain realistic rather than overly filtered.

Built for Simplicity and Everyday Use

Google Photos is designed with simplicity in mind, and these new features follow the same philosophy. Users can apply professional-level enhancements in just a few taps, making the editing process faster and more intuitive.

According to GSMArena, this approach removes the need for complex software. This also enables even casual users to achieve clean, high-quality portrait edits.

Focus on Natural Results Over Heavy Filters

Unlike traditional beauty filters that can drastically alter appearances, Google's AI tools prioritize authenticity. The goal is to enhance, not transform, by preserving natural facial features while improving overall image quality.

If you want to use these features, make sure you have an updated Android software. We recommend you get an Android 9.0 or later version. Don't forget to save at least 4GB of RAM for seamless usage.

Originally published on Tech Times

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