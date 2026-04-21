YouTube Expands Likeness Detection Tool to Allow Celebrities to Take Down AI Deepfake Videos

YouTube announced that it is rolling out its latest likeness detection tool that will now help celebrities flag AI-generated videos using their face, voice, and more, as well as take them down on the platform.

The streaming platform said that it is extending this capability to the entertainment industry, especially the victims of deepfake, to help them fight against the grave infringement of their likeness.

YouTube Expands Likeness Detection Tool to Celebs

Team YouTube shared a new blog post that reveals their latest tweak to the platform's likeness detection tool as it now extends the technology to the entertainment industry, particularly to celebrities.

According to the streaming platform, the likes of talent agencies, management companies, and the celebrities they represent may now use the tool to find AI-generated fakes online.

The streaming platform said that the technology will work similarly to the existing Content ID feature, which helps creators and users to look for AI-generated content that features their likeness.

According to YouTube, it has also received support from the leading talent agencies and management companies, including CAA, UTA, WME, and Untitled Management, to refine the likeness detection tool.

Celebrities May Take Down AI Deepfake Videos

YouTube said that even if these celebrities do not have their own YouTube channel, they or their management may still use the tool to find AI deepfakes of their face or voice and ask the platform to remove them.

Recently, YouTube expanded its likeness detection tool for content creators and influencers to use the feature, helping them keep their personas or likeness away from AI-generated deepfake content.

As noted by CNET, the submitted request to remove AI-generated deepfakes on YouTube will still be subject to review, and not all videos will be taken down by the platform.

Originally published on Tech Times