Tech

Google Wallet Debuts Live Update Feature to Track Flights After Adding Your Boarding Pass

Track your flights right on your Android smartphones.

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Google Wallet for Android has added a feature called Live Updates on the app, which now allows users to track their flights right on the home screen or notification bar of their eligible devices.

The process only requires users to add their boarding pass on the app to get started with the flight tracking feature, and it will show the estimated timeline of the entire trip.

Google Wallet Adds Live Update for Flight Tracking

According to a report by 9to5Google, after months of teasing the feature, Google has already added the Live Update feature to the Wallet app for Android, which includes flight tracking capabilities.

Through this, users may access a plethora of features under the app, which include notifications and updates on Wallet regarding important changes to their flight.

The feature can even notify users to head to their specific gates to get ready for the boarding procedure so as not to miss their flight. Additionally, the Wallet app will also help notify users if there is a gate change, delays to their flight, and more.

Flight tracking on the Wallet app will start to be more active when the trip is about to start and during transit itself. The app will display an interactive tracker right on the lock screen and notification bar, which will follow the trip based on the estimated duration of the trip and its arrival time.

Add Your Boarding Pass to Track Flights on Android

To get the said flight tracking capabilities on the Google Wallet app on Android, users only need to add their boarding pass to the platform.

Google said that a special "Add to Google Wallet" button will appear on the app or website of participating airlines and participating third-party ticket apps to add one's boarding pass to their devices.

Users no longer need to turn on special features or other settings to enable it, unless they have newly installed the app on their devices. In which case, they need a setup procedure and must enable certain permissions.

Google Wallet's boarding pass feature may also be used for airport scanners, as well as barcodes, whenever it is needed in airports, alongside presenting one's government IDs to TSA checkpoints.

Originally published on Tech Times

Tags
Google, Google wallet
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