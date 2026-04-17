Still Waiting on Your Tax Refund? Here's How to Track It After the 2026 Deadline

The good news is that the process of checking your refund status is straightforward. The Internal Revenue Service has provided a dedicated online tool that allows taxpayers to see exactly where their refund stands in the system. Understanding how this system works can make the waiting period far less uncertain.

How to Track Your IRS Tax Refund

The most direct way to check your refund is through the IRS online portal called Where's My Refund? available on IRS.gov. To access the information, taxpayers must enter three key details:

Social Security number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number

Filing status

The exact refund amount listed on the return

Once submitted, the system displays the current processing stage of the refund. The IRS generally shows one of three updates.

Return Received This means the agency has successfully received the tax return and is processing it.

Refund Approved At this stage, the refund has been approved and the IRS is preparing to issue the payment. The system usually displays the expected payment date.

Refund Sent The refund has already been issued. If it was sent by direct deposit, it may take around five days to appear in a bank account. If it was mailed as a paper cheque, delivery may take several weeks. The system updates daily, which means taxpayers can check progress regularly if they wish.

The 2026 Tax Filing Deadline Explained

For the 2025 tax year, federal income tax returns were due on April 15, 2026. Electronic filers had until 11:59 p.m. local time to submit their return. The IRS determines timeliness using the electronic timestamp in the taxpayer's time zone.

Paper filers faced slightly different requirements. Their return counts as on time if it was properly addressed, had sufficient postage, and was postmarked by the due date. Some taxpayers received additional time automatically. Americans who were living or travelling outside the US and Puerto Rico on April 15 are granted a two-month extension. Their filing deadline moves to June 15, 2026. Even with that extension, many taxpayers still prefer to file early because refunds are usually processed sooner.

How Long Does a Tax Refund Usually Take?

Refund speed depends largely on how the return was filed. According to the Internal Revenue Service, most refunds are issued in less than three weeks when the return is submitted electronically and direct deposit is selected. Electronic filing allows the IRS system to process returns much faster than traditional paper forms. Paper returns take longer. They must be manually reviewed and entered into the system. If a paper cheque is issued instead of a direct deposit, mailing time adds another delay.

For this reason, the IRS consistently advises taxpayers to avoid relying on a refund for urgent financial commitments. Processing times can vary depending on workload, verification checks, and banking procedures.

Why Some Refunds Take Longer

While most refunds move through the system smoothly, delays do happen. The IRS lists several common reasons. Errors or missing information are among the most frequent causes. Even small mistakes on a tax return can trigger manual review. Security checks can also slow the process. If the IRS suspects possible identity theft or fraud, the return may undergo additional verification.

Certain tax credits require extra review as well. Claims involving the Earned Income Tax Credit or the Additional Child Tax Credit can extend processing times. Another factor is bank processing. Even after the IRS releases the refund, a bank or credit union may take several days to post the funds to the account.

Finally, some taxpayers submit forms such as Form 8379, known as an Injured Spouse Allocation. These filings often require additional processing.

Originally published on IBTimes UK