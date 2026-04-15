U.S. Official Says Iranian Leadership Is In Disagreement Over Whether To End The War: Report

A U.S. official said there seem to be disagreements among Iranian leaders over whether to reach an agreement with the U.S. to end the war, according to a new report.

"We want to make a deal. And parts of their government want to make a deal. Now the trick is to get the whole of government over there to make the deal," the official told Axios.

The remarks are part of a broader report claiming that both parties made progress in talks on Tuesday and are moving closer to a framework deal aimed at ending the war.

Mediators from Pakistan, Egypt and Turkey are working to facilitate a new meeting between the parties before the ceasefire ends next Tuesday, April 21. "They were on the phone and backchanneling with all the countries and they are getting closer," another official told the outlet.

Vice President JD Vance confirmed progress is being made, saying on Tuesday "I feel very good about where we are."

However, disagreements seem to persist over Tehran's intention to continue enriching uranium.

Regional mediators told the outlet that they have an "in principle agreement" to extend the ceasefire and allow for diplomacy to continue.

However, a U.S. official told the outlet that there is no formal agreement yet but "engagement" with Tehran continues.

The possibility that Iran enriches uranium remains a sticking point. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said the country is open to discussing the type and magnitude of enrichment but, "based on its needs," it "must be able to continue enrichment."

The remarks stand in contrast with President Donald Trump's assessment of whether there is room for Iran to enrich uranium. And even though there are also conflicting reports about the U.S.'s stance on the matter, all of them point at no enrichment, at least in the near future.

The Trump administration reportedly proposed a 20-year moratorium, according to Axios. Tehran signaled openness to the idea but for a shorter, "single digit" period. Despite the stalemate, Trump said Iranian leaders called him on Monday and they "would like to work a deal."

Trump addressed the report while speaking to the New York Post, rejecting the notion that he made such an offer. "I've been saying they can't have nuclear weapons," so "I don't like the 20 years." "I don't want them to feel like they have a win," Trump added.

Originally published on IBTimes