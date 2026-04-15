Four More Iranians Sentenced To Death Over January Protests Against Regime: Rights Groups

Four more Iranians have been sentenced to death as a result of January's protest against the regime, according to human rights groups.

Tehran has already hanged seven people in connection with the protests. Tens of thousands are believed to have been killed by government forces when repressing the demonstrations.

The people were found guilty of carrying out actions on behalf of the U.S., different organizations said in statements of their own, which were picked up by CBS News.

The groups added that a Tehran Revolutionary Court charged the people with, among other things, ""using explosives and weapons," "harming stationed forces on-site," and "throwing objects including bottles, concrete blocks, and incendiary materials from the roofs of buildings."

Those convicted are Mohammadreza Majidi-Asl, his wife Bita Hemmati, Behrouz Zamaninejad and Kourosh Zamaninejad. They all lived in the same building. CBS News noted that Hemmati is believed to be the first woman to be sentenced to death as a result of the protests.

Iran Human Rights Monitor said the regime has carried out 656 executions in the first three months of the year, but the figure could be "far higher" as internet has been largely unavailable in the country this year and only eight executions were recorded in March.

Another report by the Iran Human Rights (IHRNGO) with the support of ECPM (Together Against the Death Penalty) detailed this week that executions in the country rose 68 percent in 2025, the highest number carried out by the theocratic dictatorship since 1989.

The report notes that executions in Iran rose from 975 in 2024 to 1,639 in 2025.

"A large proportion of those executed were from the most marginalized sectors of Iranian society," the report states. "Nearly half of the executions were for drug-related offences, while hundreds were carried out under qisas (retribution-in-kind) laws for murder. Since poverty is an underlying factor, ethnic minorities were disproportionally impacted. Meanwhile, the right to access counsel, due process and fair trial rights were systematically breached, often in violation of the Islamic Republic's own laws."

The report noted that 48 women were executed, the highest number in at least 20 years. Eleven of the executions were carried out "in public spaces, where children were amongst the spectators, a practice intended to spread fear and reinforce the state's policy of intimidation."

The report also notes the difficulty in getting and verifying information within Iran and the risks sources take in providing the organizations with information. The report does not include executions unless they can be confirmed from two independent sources. The report states that this means another 553 executions were not included in the data.

Originally published on IBTimes