The End of Console Gaming: Analyst Predicts Expensive PS6, Next-Gen Xbox May Kill the Industry

The console industry may be coming to an end, claims an analyst, should its next generation releases come with super expensive prices.

There are already talks of the next generation console platforms, with the likes of the PlayStation 6 and the Xbox Project Helix expected to have significantly raised prices.

The End of Console Gaming Is Near, Says Analyst

According to a new episode of the "Pachter Factor" podcast hosted by video game industry analyst Michael Pachter, the current higher component prices in the industry may effectively lead to a higher selling price for consoles.

Because of this, the more expensive consoles may push gamers away from purchasing hardware platforms and opt for other forms of gaming instead.

This, he claims, will soon create a domino effect where fewer people will purchase gaming consoles, which will lead to their eventual cancellation and end.

If more players worldwide avoid purchasing next-gen consoles, companies behind them, including Sony and Microsoft, may opt to stop their production and availability in the market.

Super Expensive PS6, New Xbox to Kill Industry

As per Pachter, the next generation consoles may be sold for significantly higher prices, predicting that the PlayStation 6 may reach up to $1,000 per unit for its base variant once it arrives in the future.

He did not speculate on how much the next-gen Xbox console, also known as Project Helix, will cost, but it is also expected to either be around the same pricing as the PlayStation 6 or be more expensive, because of its confirmed capabilities to run PC games.

If next-gen consoles become too expensive for gamers, players may opt for the digital solution to this, which is cloud-based gaming and streaming.

Originally published on Player One