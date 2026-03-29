E. coli Infection Outbreak Linked to Raw Milk Cheese Sickens 9 Across U.S.

A growing outbreak of E. coli infection linked to raw milk and cheddar cheese has sickened at least nine people across the United States, according to health officials.

The cases have been reported in California, Texas, and Florida, with the majority occurring in California.

Officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration are investigating the outbreak, which has been tied to products from Raw Farm, a California-based dairy producer. The affected items include raw milk and raw cheddar cheese.

Seven of the nine reported illnesses were linked to people who consumed Raw Farm products.

Five people said they ate the company's cheddar cheese, while two reported drinking its raw milk. Health officials noted that more than half of those who got sick are children under the age of 5.

So far, three people have been hospitalized, and one developed a serious kidney condition that can happen after an E. coli infection. No deaths have been reported.

According to People, the illnesses were recorded between September 2025 and February 2026.

After reviewing samples, experts found that the bacteria strains in these cases are closely related, suggesting a common source of infection.

Raw milk products are not pasteurized, meaning they have not gone through a heating process that kills harmful germs.

Because of this, they can carry dangerous bacteria like E. coli, salmonella, and listeria. Health officials warn that young children are especially at risk.

The Massachusetts DPH issued a warning Friday to throw out any Raw Farm-brand raw cheddar cheese following an ongoing E. coli outbreak. https://t.co/McwD7153wM pic.twitter.com/2ETHG7pDGa — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) March 27, 2026

FDA Requests Raw Farm Cheese Recall

The FDA previously asked Raw Farm to voluntarily recall its raw cheddar cheese, but the company declined.

As of now, no official recall has been issued, and the agency has not confirmed whether it will use its authority to force one.

In response, lawmakers including Rosa DeLauro have urged the FDA to take stronger action and remove the products from store shelves to prevent more illnesses, AP News reported.

Health inspectors have already visited the Raw Farm facility as part of the ongoing investigation. However, officials say that no samples of the company's products have tested positive for E. coli so far.

The CDC is advising consumers to avoid eating the suspected cheese while the investigation continues.

"Consider not eating this cheese while the investigation continues," the agency said. It also recommends choosing pasteurized dairy products, especially for young children.

Symptoms of E. coli infection can include stomach pain, diarrhea, and vomiting, which may begin a few days after eating contaminated food.

Originally published on vcpost.com