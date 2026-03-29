FedEx Launches Same-Day and Two-Hour Delivery Options

FedEx is stepping up its delivery game with the launch of FedEx SameDay Local, offering customers new same-day and two-hour delivery options.

The program, announced Tuesday, March 24, aims to provide faster, more convenient shipping for shoppers across the US.

"At FedEx, we're supporting our customers in pushing the boundaries of their value proposition around speed and convenience," said Jason Brenner, senior vice president of digital portfolio at FedEx. "Customers are increasingly demanding faster shipping."

The new service comes through a partnership with last-mile delivery company OneRail, which coordinates a network of more than 1,000 carriers and 12 million delivery drivers, CNBC reported.

Using intelligent routing technology, FedEx will be able to match packages with the right driver and vehicle for rapid delivery.

Customers can choose two-hour or end-of-day delivery directly at checkout and track shipments in near real-time, from pickup to drop-off.

"OneRail unlocks even more capabilities for the retailer, which really lets them own their customer and their data," said OneRail CEO Bill Catania.

"This structure allows retailers to deliver quickly without needing to change their infrastructure, which is a big advantage."

It's FedEx's way of competing with the increasingly fast speed of Amazon deliveries. https://t.co/k1uaGod2Be — WWL-TV (@WWLTV) March 25, 2026

FedEx Expands Fast Shipping

According to People, the system also promises 24/7 support and proactive monitoring to prevent delays, while accommodating packages of various sizes.

Customers will receive predictive delivery updates, proof of delivery, and alerts if any disruptions occur along the way.

FedEx's move follows Amazon's announcement earlier this month of one- to three-hour delivery windows in hundreds of US cities.

Retailers like Walmart and Target have also expanded express delivery services in recent years, as fast shipping has become a key factor for shoppers.

"This is going to be priced extremely competitively," Catania added, noting that retailers can set their own rates for same-day delivery based on their business needs.

The partnership has been in development for several years, but both companies said now is the right time to meet growing customer demand.

While the rollout is expected to start in select locations, FedEx has not confirmed whether the service will be available nationwide immediately, and pricing details have not yet been released.

Originally published on vcpost.com