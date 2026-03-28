Wisconsin Mom Suffered 107 Stab Wounds, Was Dead for Days Before Police Discovered Her Body

A 41-year-old Milwaukee mother who was stabbed 107 times had been dead for several days before police discovered her body in her home, according to newly released case documents.

Milwaukee police said officers responded to a residence near North 37th Street and Concordia Avenue around 4:16 p.m. on March 13 after family members requested a welfare check.

Relatives found the woman, identified as Janie Pendleton, unresponsive inside the home and called authorities. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office later ruled her death a homicide caused by multiple sharp-force injuries, according to People.

An initial assessment at the scene suggested Pendleton had suffered roughly 20 stab wounds, according to a search warrant affidavit cited by local media. An autopsy later showed she had been stabbed 107 times and was likely dead for several days before officers arrived. Investigators also noted a distinct shoe pattern on her right forearm, indicating she may have been struck or stepped on during the attack.

Detectives obtained a warrant to search the home of a man who knew Pendleton after concluding he had given inconsistent statements during interviews, the affidavit states. Police searched his residence but reported that no evidence was recovered during that operation. Authorities have not publicly named the man, and he has not been identified as a suspect, Crime Online reported.

Officers have not announced any arrests in the case, and no suspects have been publicly identified as of Friday. The homicide investigation remains active as detectives work to determine what led to the killing and who is responsible. Officials have not released information about a possible motive.

Pendleton, described in reports as a mother, has been remembered by relatives on social media following her death. Her daughter posted a photo with the caption "Forever us," while other tributes highlighted her role in her children's lives. Community posts say news of the killing has shocked those who knew her.

Milwaukee police are asking anyone with information about Pendleton's death to contact the department at 414-935-7360. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can reach Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app. Investigators say assistance from the public could be critical to moving the case forward, as per the Times of India.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald