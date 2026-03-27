Steve Bannon Working on 'Five to Six' Plans to Keep Trump in Office For Third Term

Steve Bannon told MSNBC News that he fully expects Donald Trump to serve a third term as president.

"I haven't said that we're going to amend the Constitution. We're working on five or six different alternatives that President Trump could run again and be president," Bannon told the network. "On the afternoon of January 20th, 2029, Donald Trump is going to be president for his third term."

Steve Bannon: We're working on 5 or 6 different alternatives for how Trump could run again and be president...I continue to say that on the afternoon of January 20th, 2029, Donald Trump is going to be president for his third term.

(2025) pic.twitter.com/kegWW0v7Qz — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 27, 2026

The 22nd Amendment to the Constitution limits a president two terms. The Amendment was passed after Democrat Franklin D. Roosevelt was elected four times.

It states that, "No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice." The amendment also address succession issues stating that "no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than once."

Bannon is a long-time ally of President Trump and was CEO of his campaign in 2016. Trump fired Bannon as his chief strategist in 2018, and Bannon then created the We Build the Wall fund to support the construction of a border wall with Mexico, NPR reported.

Bannon then faced federal charges related to the fund, which prosecutors alleged was a scam. Bannon has denied the allegations. Trump then pardoned Bannon on those charges at the end of his first term. The pardon of federal charges led Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to file state charges in the case.

Bannon pleaded guilty to one count of scheme to defraud in the state case in February 2025, but served no jail time. Bannon called the Bragg prosecution political in nature, noting that Bragg was a Democrat, NPR reported.

Originally published on IBTimes