Civil Rights Leaders and Family Calls for Justice After Police Fatally Shot Black Man Suffering a Mental Health Crisis

Civil rights leaders and the family of Steven Jones are calling for justice after Hartford police fatally shot the 55-year-old Black man during a mental health crisis, as public pressure grows over how officers respond to psychiatric emergencies.

Civil rights leaders and the family of Steven Jones are demanding accountability after Hartford police fatally shot the 55-year-old Black man during a mental health crisis, renewing criticism of how officers handle psychiatric calls.

Jones' sister, Audrey Jones, said she called 911 for an ambulance because her brother had not taken his medication and was holding a knife, not because she wanted police to use force. National civil rights attorney Ben Crump said the family is seeking justice and changes in police response, according to ABC News.

The calls for action intensified after civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton joined Jones' funeral and urged officials to do more to protect people in crisis.

Sharpton was among several speakers, including Crump and Connecticut NAACP President Scot Esdaile, who backed the family's demand for accountability. During the service, Sharpton said the case showed the need for better responses to people experiencing mental illness.

Jones was shot on Feb. 27 in Hartford, eight days after police fatally shot another Black man, Everard Walker, during a separate mental health crisis in the city, CT Mirror reported.

In both incidents, family members had called for help and said the men were in distress, and both were holding knives when officers arrived. Community leaders have since pressed city officials for answers and reforms, including stronger crisis response teams and clearer accountability for officers.

The Hartford cases have become part of a broader debate over whether police should be the first responders for mental health emergencies. Family members and advocates say trained medical or crisis workers should lead these calls instead of armed officers.

The state Office of Inspector General is investigating the shootings, and community leaders are asking for those investigations to be completed quickly, as per CT Public.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald