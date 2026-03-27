Unilever Faces Defamation Claims From Former Ben & Jerry's Board Chair Over Social Mission Clash

Unilever is facing a new legal challenge after former Ben & Jerry's board chair Anuradha Mittal filed a defamation lawsuit in federal court on Thursday.

The case, filed in Oakland, California, claims the company and its spun-off Magnum ice cream unit made false statements that damaged her reputation.

Mittal, who was removed from her role in December, alleges that Unilever and Magnum "vilified and discredited" her due to her support for Palestinian rights and calls for a ceasefire in Gaza.

According to the complaint, tensions grew after Unilever announced the Magnum spinoff in March 2024.

The lawsuit states that Mittal was accused of serious misconduct, including self-dealing, receiving improper benefits, and misusing funds from the Ben & Jerry's Foundation.

She also claims the companies portrayed her as creating a toxic work environment and being unfit to lead.

The filing argues these claims were false and made with "actual malice," meaning they were either knowingly untrue or shared without regard for the facts, Reuters reported.

"Defendants achieved their goal of thoroughly humiliating and discrediting Ms. Mittal," the complaint states, adding that the situation caused harm to her reputation as well as personal struggles, including depression and insomnia.

Mittal is seeking damages, though the exact amount has not been disclosed.

Ousted Ben & Jerry's board chair sues Unilever, alleging defamation https://t.co/3NbqOkpeD1 — Reuters Legal (@ReutersLegal) March 27, 2026

Ben & Jerry's Dispute With Unilever Intensifies

Unilever has not publicly responded to the lawsuit. However, Magnum said in a statement that the claims are "unfounded" and expressed confidence that the court process will support its position.

This legal dispute is the latest chapter in a long-running conflict between Unilever and Ben & Jerry's leadership over the brand's independence and social mission.

According to Yahoo, the ice cream company, founded in 1978, has long been known for its activism. It was acquired by Unilever in 2000, but its board has continued to advocate for social and political causes.

Tensions escalated in 2021 when Ben & Jerry's announced it would stop selling products in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Since then, disagreements over the company's direction and messaging have continued to grow.

In November 2024, Ben & Jerry's filed its own lawsuit against Unilever, accusing the parent company of trying to weaken its board and limit its activism.

Originally published on vcpost.com