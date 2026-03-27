NFL Trade Rumors: Will Myles Garrett Go to New Team After Cleveland's Modified Contract

The Cleveland Browns are not officially shopping star pass rusher Myles Garrett, but a quiet contract adjustment has dramatically increased speculation about his long-term future in Cleveland.

The defensive stalwart is not yet safe from being taken away by the other teams.

Contract Restructure Raises Trade Possibility

According to ESPN, the Browns recently altered Garrett's deal by pushing key option bonus payments further into the NFL calendar. Originally scheduled earlier in the league year, the payment has now been shifted closer to the start of the regular season.

While the team has described the move as a financial restructuring, the timing has fueled league-wide discussion about whether it was designed to increase roster flexibility.

This change also reduces Cleveland's immediate cash obligations and adjusts future bonus triggers, meaning the team could avoid paying certain amounts if Garrett is no longer on the roster when those payments come due.

Salary Cap Implications Shift the Equation

The revised structure has significant salary cap consequences. Previously, moving Myles Garrett would have triggered a massive dead cap hit, effectively making a trade nearly impossible.

Now that the financial burden is reduced, opening up realistic trade scenarios both before the draft and in post–June 1 roster windows. This has shifted what was once considered an unmovable contract into a potential offseason storyline.

According to CBS Sports, Garrett's value remains extremely high after a dominant season in which he recorded a league-leading 23 sacks and earned Defensive Player of the Year honors, making him one of the most coveted defensive players in the league.

NFL Contenders Monitoring the Situation

If Garrett were to become available, multiple contenders would be expected to enter the conversation immediately.

Teams such as the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, and New England Patriots all have defensive needs and the draft capital to pursue a blockbuster trade.

However, acquiring a player of Garrett's caliber would likely require multiple first-round picks or a comparable premium package.

Browns' Smart Draft Strategy

Cleveland has also reportedly explored ideas to expand draft pick trading flexibility, including allowing future draft selections to be dealt further in advance. While still speculative, such a change could facilitate larger trade packages for elite players.

For now, the Browns have not indicated any intention to move Garrett. But the restructuring has undeniably changed the financial landscape around his contract. Whether this is simple cap management or the groundwork for a future blockbuster trade, fans could only think about what's possible at the moment: seeing Garrett donning a new jersey.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com