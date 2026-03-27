Google Search Live AI Mode Goes Global, Expands to More Than 200 Countries

Google is pushing the boundaries of search once again with the global rollout of Search Live in AI Mode. Now available in more than 200 countries and territories, the feature introduces a smarter, more interactive way for users to find information through real-time conversations.

What Is Search Live?

Search Live transforms traditional search into a voice-driven, conversational experience. Built directly into Google Search, users can activate it through the Google app on Android or iOS by tapping the Live icon.

Once enabled, users can receive spoken AI-generated responses. They can also ask questions naturally using voice and continue with follow-up questions seamlessly.

According to Google's blog post, this eliminates the need to restart searches, creating a fluid and intuitive discovery process. For those who prefer reading, Search Live also offers a transcript feature that converts spoken answers into text.

Camera-Powered Real-Time Assistance

One of the most powerful aspects of Search Live is its camera integration. By using your phone's camera, you can ask questions about objects in real time.

For example, point your device at a gadget or appliance and ask for setup instructions. The feature works hand-in-hand with Google Lens, allowing users to solve real-world problems instantly using AI.

Search Live vs. Gemini Live

There might be some people who might have mistaken Search Live for Gemini Live. They are not the same.

According to GSMArena, Sarch Live shares similarities with Gemini Live but differs in one key way: it is built directly into Google Search rather than existing as a standalone assistant.

This integration makes it more accessible to everyday users, removing the need to switch apps. It also supports background functionality, meaning conversations can continue while using other applications.

Originally published on Tech Times