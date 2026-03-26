Safari Technology Preview 240: Here's What Apple's Latest Experimental Browser Release Reveals

Apple's Safari Technology Preview 240 has finally arrived as the company aims to push the future of web browsing through early feature testing and performance enhancements.

This experimental browser gives developers and users a sneak peek at upcoming Safari features before the public rollout.

Performance Improvements and Core Web Enhancements

As stated in the new update, Safari Technology Preview 240 focuses heavily on improving foundational web technologies. Apple introduced updates across Forms and Media handling, Web APIs and browser responsiveness, and CSS and HTML rendering.

With that, these improvements help ensure smoother performance, faster load times, and more consistent behavior across modern websites.

The update also enhances advanced technologies like WebAssembly and SVG rendering, enabling developers to build more powerful and efficient web applications.

Better Tools for Developers

Apple continues to strengthen its developer ecosystem with upgrades to Web Extensions and the Web Inspector tool. These improvements streamline debugging, testing, and performance analysis, making it easier to optimize websites and applications.

For developers building complex web experiences, these refinements provide greater control and efficiency.

macOS Compatibility and Easy Updates

Safari Technology Preview 240 is fully compatible with the latest macOS versions, including macOS Sequoia and macOS Tahoe.

Users who already have the browser installed can update it through the Software Update section in System Settings. This will ensure your quick access to the latest features.

Open Access for All Users

According to MacRumors, one of the biggest advantages of Safari Technology Preview is its accessibility. Unlike many developer tools, it does not require a paid developer account. Anyone can download it directly from Apple's website.

It also runs alongside the standard Safari browser, allowing users to test experimental features without affecting their daily browsing experience.

Shaping the Future of Safari

With version 240, Apple continues to use Safari Technology Preview as a testing ground for innovation. Apple is doing a great job in gathering real-world feedback. This will help them refine features before they reach the mainstream browser.

For both developers and tech enthusiasts, this release offers a clear glimpse into the next generation of Safari, focused on speed, stability, and cutting-edge web capabilities.

Originally published on Tech Times