House Republicans blocked a Democratic subpoena and walked out of a congressional hearing on 25 March 2026, shielding Donald Trump Jr. from testifying under oath about a record-breaking £484 million ($620 million) Pentagon loan awarded to a company backed by his venture capital firm just three months after it invested.

The confrontation erupted during a hearing of the House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations, which was officially convened to examine America's critical-mineral supply chain. Congresswoman Maxine Dexter (D-Ore.), the top Democrat on the panel, moved to subpoena the President's eldest son along with Pentagon official Patrick Witt and Vulcan Elements chief executive John Maslin.

'We are done waiting for Republicans to fulfil their responsibility to conduct oversight,' Dexter said in a statement released by her office. 'Donald Trump Jr. must be made to answer whether the President's son illegally profited from his father's presidency.'

A Three-Month Window Between Investment and the Largest Pentagon Loan in OSC History

The timeline at the centre of Democrats' concerns is compressed and specific. In August 2025, 1789 Capital, the venture capital firm where Trump Jr. serves as a named partner, purchased an equity stake in Vulcan Elements as part of a £51 million ($65 million) Series A funding round led by Altimeter Capital.

Three months after that investment, in November 2025, the Trump administration's Department of Defense committed £484 million ($620 million) in direct loans to Vulcan Elements through its Office of Strategic Capital (OSC), the single largest loan the office has ever issued. A separate £39 million ($50 million) in equity came from the Department of Commerce under the CHIPS and Science Act.

Combined, the federal outlay totalled more than £524 million ($670 million), according to Dexter's official press release.

A DOD statement issued on 21 November 2025 confirmed the award as part of a broader £1.1 billion ($1.4 billion) partnership also involving ReElement Technologies, structured to expand a fully domestic rare-earth magnet supply chain. Vulcan, which makes magnets used in drones, radar systems and guided missiles, employed roughly 30 people at the time of the award. Democrats note the loan was worth more than twice Vulcan's entire valuation when 1789 Capital invested.

Dexter's press release further stated that the loans were granted 'without competitive procurement and without the independent technical review required to verify a mineral project's viability before public money goes out the door,' citing Executive Order 14241, President Trump's minerals executive order, as having waived that requirement. No public record of any conflict-of-interest review, recusal, or financial disclosure related to Trump Jr.'s stake exists, according to the same release.

Donald Trump Jr. bought into a company. 3 months later, his dad's Pentagon handed them $620 million in taxpayer dollars. Democrats forced a vote to subpoena Don Jr. today to come clean about this shady deal.



But Republicans blocked it and even shut down the hearing to protect… pic.twitter.com/2OMSznaJ7V — Natural Resources Democrats (@NRDems) March 25, 2026

1789 Capital's Portfolio: At Least £576M ($735M) in Federal Awards in a Single Year

The Vulcan deal is not an isolated data point. According to the Financial Times, at least four companies within 1789 Capital's portfolio received federal contracts or awards from the Trump administration in 2025, totalling more than £576 million ($735 million). The pattern began emerging months before the Vulcan loan was disclosed.

As Popular Information reported in October 2025, a separate 1789-backed company, drone manufacturer Unusual Machines, had received a US Army contract to produce 3,500 drone motors. Trump Jr. joined Unusual Machines as an adviser in November 2024, weeks after his father's election victory, despite having, in the words of Popular Information, 'no notable experience with drones or military contracting.' He held a $4 million stake in the company through shares awarded to him.

🚨 Breaking: House Natural Resources SHUT DOWN over Don Jr. Subpoena! 🚨



Donald Trump Jr’s 1789 Capital investment firm made a major investment in a rare earth mineral company called Vulcan Elements months before it received $620 million in the largest loan in Pentagon history… pic.twitter.com/mLo8hgBJHs — Rep. Melanie Stansbury (@Rep_Stansbury) March 25, 2026

Trump Jr. said on his podcast in September 2025 that, during the Pentagon's transition process, he had screened candidates for top defence department roles, specifically seeking officials who supported increased drone spending. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth subsequently issued several directives enabling the Pentagon to increase procurement of drone technology, directives that benefited companies in 1789's portfolio.

A Pentagon spokesperson told Snopes that Trump Jr. 'was not involved in any aspect of the conditional loan commitment discussions between OSC and Vulcan.' Both Vulcan CEO John Maslin and Unusual Machines CEO Allan Evans have denied that Trump Jr. played any direct role in securing their respective government contracts.

The Hunter Biden Standard: Republicans' Own Words Come Back to Haunt Them

The procedural drama on 25 March had a particular edge given Republicans' own recent history. From 2023 to 2025, House Republicans spent an estimated two years and millions in taxpayer funds investigating Hunter Biden's overseas business interests, ultimately voting to hold him in criminal contempt of Congress for initially defying a subpoena for closed-door testimony.

Dexter's press release catalogued the contrast in stark terms, quoting Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, who had previously declared that a president's 'participation in enriching his family is, in a word, abuse of the highest order,' and that presidents must be 'held accountable for abusing public office for his family's financial gain.'

A joint statement by Comer and Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan had used near-identical language. Paul Gosar himself, in September 2023, had called for a president to be 'held accountable for abusing public office for his family's financial gain,' a statement now appearing in the Democratic press release aimed directly at his own conduct as chair.

Full Committee Ranking Member Jared Huffman (D-Calif.) backed Dexter's subpoena motion. Democrats also noted that the administration had not responded to a letter sent on 2 February 2026 by Ranking Members Huffman, Garcia and Heinrich demanding documents and a briefing on equity deals across the critical-minerals programme.

Whether the Republican majority will revisit the question of oversight before the midterms or whether the record £484 million ($620 million) Pentagon loan to a firm backed by the President's son will remain unexamined — now sits entirely in the hands of a committee whose chair walked out rather than hear the motion debated.

Originally published on IBTimes UK