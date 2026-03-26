Elon Musk Offers to Pay TSA Workers as White House Declines Amid Shutdown Chaos

Elon Musk offered to personally fund salaries for Transportation Security Administration workers caught in the partial government shutdown, but the White House rejected the proposal as long security lines disrupted air travel across the United States this week.

The billionaire entrepreneur, whose companies include Tesla, SpaceX and xAI, made the offer amid growing frustration over unpaid essential federal workers and extended TSA wait times at major airports. The White House turned down the gesture, according to CBS News reports citing administration sources.

Musk's proposal came as travelers faced multi-hour delays at hubs including Houston's George Bush Intercontinental and Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airports, with some checkpoints reporting waits of three to four hours due to high staff call-out rates linked to the funding impasse.

The development highlights Musk's continued high-profile role in public discourse following his earlier involvement in government efficiency efforts. It also underscores tensions between private-sector offers and federal operations during the shutdown.

Ambitious Chip Manufacturing Plans Unveiled

In a major business announcement, Musk revealed plans for a massive joint chip fabrication facility — dubbed Terafab — to be built in Austin, Texas, and operated by Tesla and SpaceX.

The project aims to produce advanced semiconductors for electric vehicles, humanoid robots, AI data centers and space applications. Musk described an initial "advanced technology fab" equipped to manufacture and test various chip types, with a second facility focused on high-power chips optimized for space environments.

Analysts estimate the effort could cost $20 billion to $25 billion and represent a significant push toward domestic semiconductor production, reducing reliance on foreign suppliers. The initiative ties into broader ambitions for Tesla's Optimus robots, autonomous driving technology and xAI's computing needs.

SpaceX and xAI have already deepened ties, with xAI operating as a subsidiary of SpaceX in some reports. The Terafab plan aligns with Musk's vision of vertically integrating hardware for his ecosystem of companies, potentially accelerating development of AI infrastructure both on Earth and in orbit.

Local Concerns Over Mississippi Power Plant

Musk's expanding industrial footprint drew criticism from residents near a power plant associated with his AI initiatives in Mississippi.

Locals complained that the facility has generated excessive noise and disrupted quality of life, with some describing constant humming and operational impacts on the surrounding community. Musk had previously expressed enthusiasm for the project on X, calling it essential for powering future AI innovation.

The episode illustrates challenges that often accompany large-scale tech and energy projects, even as Musk pushes aggressive timelines for AI and energy infrastructure.

Legal Developments and Ongoing Cases

Musk faced mixed legal outcomes in recent weeks. A California jury found him liable for misleading investors with statements made ahead of his 2022 acquisition of Twitter, now known as X. Jurors determined that certain tweets and comments contributed to false or misleading information affecting shareholders who sold stock.

Separately, Musk asked a Delaware judge to recuse herself from shareholder lawsuits against him and Tesla, alleging bias after she amplified a LinkedIn post critical of him following the California verdict.

These cases stem from long-running disputes tied to Musk's communications on X and his business decisions. Musk has often dismissed excessive scrutiny of his social media activity, telling one jury that "people read too much" into his posts.

Progress Across Musk's Companies

Musk's empire continues to pursue bold 2026 targets. Neuralink, his brain-computer interface company, aims to begin high-volume production of implants and transition to nearly fully automated surgical procedures this year. The company has reported promising early results from human trials, including improved control for patients with neurological conditions.

Tesla is shifting focus toward robotics and autonomous vehicles. Production of legacy Model S and Model X vehicles is winding down, with factory space being repurposed for Optimus humanoid robot manufacturing. Musk has reiterated goals for widespread robotaxi deployment in the U.S. by the end of 2026.

SpaceX remains central to Musk's long-term vision. Reports suggest the company could file for an initial public offering as early as this week, potentially valuing the rocket and satellite giant at enormous sums. Starship development continues, with upgraded versions planned for 2026 launches, including propellant transfer tests that could support lunar or deeper space missions.

Musk has also signaled a pivot in some space priorities, emphasizing faster development cycles for a self-sustaining presence on the moon before more distant Mars goals.

Musk's Active Presence on X

The entrepreneur remains highly active on his social media platform X, frequently posting about politics, technology and cultural topics. Recent activity included commentary on societal issues and sharing content that sparked widespread engagement.

His posts often drive market reactions and public debate, reinforcing his influence far beyond his corporate roles.

Broader Implications

Musk's activities in late March 2026 reflect the intersection of private innovation, public policy and legal scrutiny that has defined his career. His offer regarding TSA pay, while declined, spotlighted the human impact of the government shutdown on essential workers and travelers.

The Terafab project, if realized, could bolster U.S. competitiveness in semiconductors at a time of global supply chain concerns. However, local pushback over projects like the Mississippi power plant highlights the need for community engagement as Musk's companies scale rapidly.

Critics and supporters alike note Musk's pattern of ambitious timelines that sometimes shift, as seen with past Mars predictions now supplemented by nearer-term moon city concepts.

Investors continue to watch Tesla and related ventures closely, with stock movements often tied to Musk's announcements. The potential SpaceX IPO could provide new liquidity while raising questions about governance in his interconnected businesses.

For the public, Musk embodies both the promise of transformative technology — from brain implants to reusable rockets — and the controversies that accompany a high-visibility billionaire who engages directly on social and political matters.

As developments unfold across his companies and legal fronts, Musk's next moves will likely continue shaping conversations in technology, transportation and beyond.

Originally published on ibtimes.com.au