Nancy Guthrie Update: FBI Investigates New Lead After Neighbour Recalls Unusual Dog Activity

FBI agents in Tucson are examining a fresh account from Nancy Guthrie's neighbour Jeff Lamie after he said his dogs were unusually restless in the early hours of 1 February and on 11 January. Lamie lives four houses down from the missing 84 year old's home in the Catalina Foothills, and the two dates are now under scrutiny in the investigation.

Guthrie was reported missing after she failed to attend a church livestream gathering at a friend's home, and the case has since hardened into an active criminal inquiry, with neighbour recollections, doorbell footage and digital evidence pulling investigators back to the area around her house. Lamie's account, aired on Crime Stories with Nancy Grace on 23 March, proves nothing on its own and should be treated carefully, but detectives often return to details like this precisely because animals can register disturbance before the people around them understand what, if anything, has happened.

Why January 11 Now Matters

Lamie shared these details on Crime Stories with Nancy Grace on 23 March, as investigators keep knocking on doors in the neighbourhood.

'Well, preceding the event, there were some evenings where our dogs woke up which was highly unusual. We don't know if there's a correlation,' he told Grace. He added that the FBI had asked 'all neighbours' for camera footage and any memories they could recall.

One dog is usually a 'deep sleeper,' Lamie said, which made the disturbance stand out even more. 'But the dogs did rouse and I took them out. There's an image of me on camera. I heard nothing and saw nothing. But animals, especially dogs, can be hypersensitive,' he explained.

With a laugh, he confessed, 'Full confession, when the dog woke me up to say, 'I've got to go outside,' I was grudgingly accommodating and took the dog out to our little courtyard in the back of our house. And it was unusual, and it seldom happens.'

Investigators had also quizzed him about 11 January, he noted. Reviewing his footage later jogged the memory. 'So we had this activity at that time and human nature, we just file it away and didn't really think about this until we were asked to review our video and then had this recollection and saw this correlation which was very unusual,' Lamie said.

'It hasn't happened since,' he added. There was 'no barking' outside, though one dog seemed alert 'for a moment.' 'It was fascinating, actually,' he told Grace. 'Now, once again, in my fugue state past 1 a.m. I did not take note of any of this at the time, and took the dog back in and went back to bed, you know? And once again, we don't know what was occurring.'

Neighbour's Dogs Stir New Questions in Nancy Guthrie Probe

Lamie's account does not prove anything. It does not place him at the scene or tie directly to evidence. What it offers instead is a neighbour who was awake and outside near a key time, even if he saw and heard nothing unusual at the time.

Grace, a former prosecutor, responded with the sort of certainty television rewards, saying, 'There are no coincidences,' and adding that the best witness she ever put on the stand was a dog. It is a memorable line, though not evidence, and the distinction matters.

The harder edge comes from what law enforcement appears to be doing rather than what television hosts say about it. The FBI has been seeking surveillance footage and recollections from neighbours, an indication that agents still believe the surrounding homes, streets and timings may yield something useful. In other words, this is not a case being narrated from afar. It is still being worked on the ground.

Savannah Guthrie has also spoken publicly about the disappearance of her mother, describing the family's anguish as the search continues. That has kept the case in the glare of national attention, but attention is not the same thing as clarity, and clarity remains in short supply.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip through tips.fbi.gov.

Originally published on IBTimes UK