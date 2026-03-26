NBA Draft Lottery Overhaul: Adam Silver Targets Tanking With Major Rule Changes

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is preparing to take stronger action against the long-standing issue of tanking. This refers to the major changes to how the league handles its draft lottery system.

Tanking, where struggling teams intentionally lose games to improve their draft position, has been a persistent concern for the league, drawing criticism from fans, players, and officials who argue it undermines competitive integrity.

NBA Draft Lottery Changes on the Table

At present, the NBA draft lottery includes 14 non-playoff teams, with odds weighted based on regular-season performance. While designed to support rebuilding teams, the system has also created incentives for late-season losing.

Silver confirmed after a recent Board of Governors meeting that the league is preparing "fundamental changes" to the structure. A formal vote is expected in the upcoming May meeting, where team owners will decide on potential reforms.

Adam Silver announces there will be a vote in May to address tanking in the NBA: "We're going to fix it. Full stop." — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 25, 2026

The goal is to reduce incentives for losing while still preserving fairness for teams undergoing legitimate rebuilding phases.

Tanking vs. Rebuilding Remains a Growing Grey Area

One of the league's biggest challenges is distinguishing intentional tanking from normal rebuilding. While rebuilding teams focus on long-term development, tanking strategies often involve prioritizing draft position over competitiveness.

Silver acknowledged that the line between the two has become increasingly blurred, making it harder for the league to enforce competitive balance without unintended consequences.

Why the 2026 Draft Adds Pressure

According to BBallRumors, concerns over tanking have intensified due to the anticipated strength of the upcoming 2026 NBA Draft class. With multiple high-profile prospects expected to enter the league, teams near the bottom of the standings may be tempted to prioritize draft positioning.

Franchises such as the Sacramento Kings, Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards, and Indiana Pacers have all struggled this season, fueling speculation about strategic losing.

If approved, the revised lottery system could significantly affect how teams approach rebuilding seasons. Silver has indicated that the new incentives could look "completely different" as soon as next season.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com