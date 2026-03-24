OpenAI has revealed that it is planning to shut down its AI video generation app, Sora, after a little over two years since it was launched without really explaining the reason why.

That being said, there had been various reports and rumors earlier this year that talked about ChatGPT getting specific video generation features from Sora, similar to what it received from DALL-E before.

OpenAI Is Shutting Down the Sora AI Video App

The Sora Team under OpenAI recently shared an announcement on their official X account, which confirmed their plans to shut down the Sora app in the near future.

The team thanked everyone who has been part of the Sora platform, including those who used the generative AI platform to create videos, shared their output online, and joined its community.

The Sora team also said that they will soon share information about timelines for the app, its API, and details on preserving user works.

The Sora Team said that this move is "disappointing," but shared no details behind its sunsetting. That said, ArsTechnica reported that a recent all-hands meeting within OpenAI talked about refocusing the company on business and productivity applications instead of "side quests."

It also came after Disney's $1 billion investment in OpenAI, which also included plans to bring Disney's characters to Sora.

We’re saying goodbye to Sora. To everyone who created with Sora, shared it, and built community around it: thank you. What you made with Sora mattered, and we know this news is disappointing.



We’ll share more soon, including timelines for the app and API and details on… — Sora (@soraofficialapp) March 24, 2026

Is It Because of ChatGPT?

While there are no direct explanations from OpenAI and the Sora Team, a previous report from The Information talked about ChatGPT getting AI video generation features right on its platform.

The report said that this would be similar to getting AI photo generation from DALL-E.

It remains unconfirmed if OpenAI is transforming ChatGPT into an all-in-one app for all generative AI creations, but there are talks about the company creating a "super app" that will combine the chatbot, its browser, Codex, and more in a single platform.

Originally published on Tech Times