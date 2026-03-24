DoorDash Rolls Out Fuel Support Program as Gas Prices Spike Nationwide

DoorDash is stepping up to support its delivery drivers as gas prices surge nationwide due to the ongoing conflict in Iran.

The company announced an emergency relief program aimed at helping "Dashers" manage higher fuel costs, effective immediately through April 26, 2026.

The initiative offers a combination of cash-back incentives and weekly payments for active drivers.

Dashers using the DoorDash Crimson Visa debit card will receive 10% cash back on gas purchases.

Additionally, weekly relief payments will be available for drivers who complete at least 125 miles while delivering, with payouts ranging from $5 to $15 depending on mileage.

According to FoxBusiness, drivers who reach 125 miles earn $5, roughly equal to $1 per gallon in savings. Those driving 200 miles receive $10, and drivers who reach 250 miles can collect $15.

For Dashers eligible for both benefits, total savings could range from $1.40 to $1.90 per gallon.

"Rising gas prices have a real impact on Dashers, especially those who are delivering the most," said Cody Aughney, vice president of dasher and logistics at DoorDash.

"This program is about giving Dashers real savings at the pump."

DoorDash is offering extra compensation to U.S. and Canadian drivers as part of a temporary program to help offset rising gas prices. https://t.co/egBv1Pwh4J — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) March 23, 2026

DoorDash Steps in to Ease Driver Expenses

The program is part of DoorDash's ongoing effort to support gig workers who rely on their vehicles for income.

As fuel costs continue to climb, these measures are aimed at offsetting some of the financial strain drivers face.

Gas prices are rising sharply across the United States. According to AAA, the national average is now $3.95 per gallon, a jump of $1.02 from just a month ago.

West Coast drivers are seeing the highest costs, with California hitting $5.79 per gallon and Washington at $5.27.

Prices along the East Coast are also high, with New York at $3.86 and Maine at $3.80 per gallon, LGMCorp reported.

In the Midwest, Illinois stands out at $4.16 per gallon, while other states in the region remain in the mid-$3 range.

Southern states like Texas and Florida are slightly lower but still rising, at $3.62 and $3.93 per gallon, respectively.

Originally published on vcpost.com