Trader Joe's Frozen Food Recall Now Includes 10 Million Pounds of Products

Trader Joe's has expanded its nationwide frozen food recall to include nearly 10 million pounds of products after slivers of glass were discovered in some items, officials confirmed.

The recall now covers popular frozen meals like Vegetable Fried Rice, Chicken Fried Rice, and Chicken Shu Mai dumplings sold across 43 states.

Ajinomoto Foods North America Inc., the supplier behind the Vegetable Fried Rice, announced the recall after shards of glass measuring 1 to 3 centimeters long and 2 to 4 millimeters wide were found in the one-pound packages.

The FDA issued an advisory, noting that the affected products had best-buy dates between February 28, 2026, and November 19, 2026, NY Post reported.

According to the notice, the seven states not impacted by the recall are Hawaii, Maine, New Mexico, South Dakota, Vermont, West Virginia, and Iowa. Customers are being urged to check their freezers and either return or safely dispose of the affected products.

"This is a precautionary measure to ensure our customers' safety," a Trader Joe's spokesperson said. "We encourage anyone who has purchased these items to follow the recall instructions immediately."

The investigation traced the likely source of the contamination to a vegetable ingredient, specifically carrots, used in the frozen meals. In addition to Trader Joe's, the recall affects nearly 37 million pounds of ready-to-eat items across 16 brands, including Kroger and Tai Pei.

Trader Joe’s massive recall expands as millions of pounds of frozen meals may contain glass https://t.co/sjGALxPDXe — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) March 23, 2026

No Injuries Reported Amid Trader Joe's Recall

Other items now included in the recall are Trader Joe's Chicken Shu Mai — chicken and vegetable dumplings with soy sauce — and Trader Joe's Chicken Fried Rice, which features stir-fried rice, vegetables, eggs, and seasoned dark meat chicken.

These products have best-buy dates ranging from February 28, 2026, to August 19, 2027.

Health authorities have confirmed that no injuries have been reported so far but caution that contaminated products may still be in consumers' homes.

According to Yahoo, the FDA advised anyone concerned about potential injuries to contact a healthcare provider.

"This expanded recall is an important step to protect families and customers from harm," the FDA statement read. "Do not consume any affected items and return or dispose of them immediately."

Customers can find the full list of recalled products on Trader Joe's website or through the FDA advisory page.

Shoppers are encouraged to stay vigilant and double-check any frozen meals from the affected production dates.

Originally published on vcpost.com