OnlyFans CEO Leonid Radvinsky Dies of Cancer, Company Announces

Leonid "Leo" Radvinsky, the owner of OnlyFans, has died after a long fight with cancer, the company confirmed on Monday. He was 43 years old.

The announcement was shared in a short statement, asking for privacy for his family during this difficult time.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Leo Radvinsky," the company said. "Leo passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer."

Radvinsky was a private billionaire who helped turn OnlyFans into one of the most talked-about platforms online. At the time of his death, his net worth was estimated at $4.7 billion, CBS News reported.

He bought OnlyFans in 2018 from its founders, a father-and-son team. Back then, the platform was still small.

Over the years, Radvinsky grew the business into a global site where creators could earn money by sharing exclusive content with subscribers.

Much of the content included adult material that was not allowed on other social media platforms.

Leonid Radvinsky, a Ukrainian-American entrepreneur who owned the adult content platform OnlyFans, has died at the age of 43.



🔗 Read more https://t.co/xzAKOaZrtD — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 23, 2026

OnlyFans Paid Billions, Radvinsky Took 20%

Under his leadership, OnlyFans saw huge growth. The number of creators rose from about 350,000 in 2019 to 4.6 million in 2024.

The company's revenue also jumped sharply, reaching $1.4 billion in 2024 compared to just $59 million in 2019.

According to Variety, reports say the platform also paid out billions to creators, while taking a 20% share of earnings.

Radvinsky's success with the platform made him very wealthy. Since 2021, he reportedly received around $1.8 billion in dividends from the company.

Born in Ukraine and raised in Chicago, Radvinsky studied economics at Northwestern University.

Even as a student, he was already exploring online business ideas. He later built companies focused on digital content and subscriptions, including one that allowed users to access photos and videos from creators.

Despite his business success, Radvinsky stayed out of the spotlight. He rarely gave interviews and kept his personal life private. In recent years, he had been in talks to sell OnlyFans for about $8 billion, showing how valuable the platform had become.

Beyond business, he also supported different projects and startups as an investor.

Originally published on vcpost.com