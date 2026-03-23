Elon Musk Offers Support to TSA Workers as Airports Face Long Delays

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk announced on Saturday that he is willing to pay the salaries of Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers during a second unpaid work stoppage caused by the ongoing federal funding lapse.

The partial government shutdown has left about 50,000 TSA employees without pay, contributing to long lines and chaotic conditions at airports across the United States.

"I would like to offer to pay the salaries of TSA personnel during this funding impasse that is negatively affecting the lives of so many Americans at airports throughout the country," Musk wrote on his social media platform X.

The shutdown has left many TSA officers struggling as spring break travel ramps up.

According to USA Today, some airports have reported absences as high as 32%, including John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Atlanta, and New Orleans.

Last weekend, overall TSA no-show rates jumped to 10%, compared to under 2% during normal operations.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said 366 TSA workers have quit since the shutdown began.

Under federal law, TSA employees who continue working during a shutdown are entitled to back pay once funding resumes.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has confirmed that the upcoming March 27 pay period will be the second missed paycheck for the workers.

BREAKING🚨: Elon Musk offers to pay the salaries of TSA workers during the ongoing partial Department of Homeland Security shutdown, as lines stretch for hours at airports throughout the country.



Musk wrote on 𝕏: “I would like to offer to pay the salaries of TSA personnel… pic.twitter.com/e64EPVw43M — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) March 21, 2026

TSA Officers Average $61K Salary

While Musk's offer has garnered attention, legal experts note that there is no clear mechanism for a private individual to directly fund federal salaries.

"Any money donated to the federal government goes into the Treasury. That doesn't mean that an agency has the authority to take it out," explained Philip Candreva, a professor of national security policy at Duke University.

Airlines and travel groups have expressed concern that ongoing TSA absences could worsen delays, particularly at smaller airports.

Meanwhile, some larger airports have launched food drives and accepted donations to support staff. TSA officers earn an average of $61,000 annually, according to federal data, Reuters reported.

The funding dispute centers on DHS, the TSA's parent agency, which remains without approved appropriations.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said negotiators have narrowed differences on DHS funding, but a final agreement has yet to be reached.

In February, Democrats withheld DHS funds in response to the killing of two U.S. citizens in Minnesota by immigration authorities.

Originally published on vcpost.com