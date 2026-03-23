NBA Trade Rumors: Some Rockets Players 'Regret Kevin Durant Trade'

The Houston Rockets are sitting comfortably at the 4th spot in the Western Conference, but that doesn't mean that the team is near-perfect down the stretch. According to recent reports, the Kevin Durant trade is a "regrettable" move by the organization.

Some of the current players are not happy about this decision despite playing with The Slim Reaper for several games ahead of the playoffs.

Rockets' Record Shows Slight Decline

In the 2025–26 season, the Rockets finished with a 52-30 record (.634 win percentage), securing the 2nd seed in the Western Conference. This season, through 70 games, they sit at 43-27 (.614), indicating a slight dip in performance.

Meanwhile, competitors like the Phoenix Suns have surged, moving from an 11-seed last year to a 7-seed at 39-21, according to BBall Rumors.

Kevin Durant's Impact vs. Team Chemistry

On the court, Durant continues to shine, averaging 25.7 points per game with a 40.8% three-point shooting rate. Despite his elite stats, insiders report that team chemistry has been a struggle.

According to Ashish Mathur of AHN Fire Digital, some players "regret the Kevin Durant trade," noting that teammates miss the energy and presence of Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks both on and off the floor.

Some members of the Houston Rockets reportedly regret the Kevin Durant trade



"A lot of guys miss Jalen and Dillon", "Kevin hasn't bonded with anyone here yet."



(via @AhnFireDigital) pic.twitter.com/1lBRvpjEjN — Hoops Alerts (@TheHoopsAlerts) March 21, 2026

Leadership Void After VanVleet Injury

Compounding the issue is a leadership gap. Fred VanVleet suffered a season-ending ACL tear after the Durant trade, leaving the Rockets without a vocal locker room presence.

Durant has historically shied away from formal leadership roles, creating a void in guidance and morale that Houston now feels acutely.

Locker Room Tension and Social Media Distractions

Since the 2026 All-Star Game, reports describe the Rockets' environment as "awkward and tense." Alleged burner accounts on social media have targeted players like Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr., fueling off-court drama.

While Durant denies involvement, speculation persists, adding further distraction to the team dynamic. What's bad here is that, if these instances continue, the Rockets players might lose focus on what's more important: getting past the first round of playoffs.

Playoff Position and Outlook

Houston's recent form has been inconsistent, with a 5-5 record over the last 10 games. They've slipped behind the Los Angeles Lakers for the 3-seed in the West, with the Denver Nuggets just half a game back for potential home-court advantage in the first round.

Houston will prepare for their showdown against the Chicago Bulls on Monday, March 23, at 8 PM ET.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com